2012年 10月 26日

UN chief says important all sides adhere to Syria Eid truce

UNITED NATIONS Oct 25 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon welcomed on Thursday a planned ceasefire in Syria for the Eid al-Adha holiday and said it was important that the Syrian government and opposition groups adhere to the truce, his spokesman said.

"We would simply fervently hope that the guns do fall silent, that there is a suspension in the violence so that humanitarian workers can help those who are most in need," Ban's spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporters.

