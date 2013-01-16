UN chief condemns Aleppo attack, says targeting civilians a war crime

UNITED NATIONS Jan 16 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon condemned on Wednesday an attack at Aleppo
University in Syria that killed scores of students and warned
that the deliberate targeting of civilians was a war crime.
"Such heinous attacks are unacceptable and must stop
immediately. All combating parties in Syria must abide by their
obligations under international humanitarian law," Ban said in a
statement. "Deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian
targets constitutes a war crime."
Two explosions at Aleppo's university on Tuesday killed at
least 87 people, many of them students attending exams. The
cause of the explosions was not clear but the Syrian government
and opposition activists blamed each other.
According to the United Nations, more than 60,000 people
have been killed during a 22-month-old revolt against Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad, which began with peaceful protests
but turned violent after Assad's forces tried to crush the
demonstrations.