UN concerned about plight of civilians in Syria's Aleppo

UNITED NATIONS Aug 6 The head of the U.N.
observer mission in Syria on Monday said he was seriously
worried about the escalating violence in the country, above all
the situation in the besieged city of Aleppo.
"I am extremely concerned about the continued violence in
Syria, in particular the significant deterioration in Aleppo and
its impact on the civilian population," Lieutenant General
Babacar Gaye, interim head of the U.N. Supervision Mission in
Syria, said in a statement.
"I urge the parties to protect civilians and respect their
obligations under international humanitarian law," he said.
"Civilians must not be subjected to shelling and use of heavy
weapons."