UPDATE 1-New Syria mediator tells UN chief he is "scared"

* Brahimi hesitated before taking job
* Looking for fresh approach to ending the conflict
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 24 Algerian diplomat Lakhdar
Brahimi told U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday that
he was "honored, flattered, humbled and scared" at the prospect
of leading international efforts to broker peace in Syria's
worsening 17-month conflict.
Brahimi met with Ban for the first time since agreeing last
week to replace Kofi Annan as the U.N. and Arab League joint
special representative on Syria. While he is not due to take up
the post officially until Sept. 1, diplomats said Brahimi had
already filled Annan's role.
"Secretary-General, when you called me I told you that I was
honored, flattered, humbled and scared and I am still in that
frame of mind," Brahimi told Ban, when the pair met in New York.
"The Syrian people, they will be our first masters. We will
consider their interests above and before anyone else. We will
try to help as much as we can, we will not spare any effort," he
said. "Let's try and see what we can do."
Brahimi, who hesitated for days before accepting the job
that France's U.N. envoy, Gerard Araud, called an "impossible
mission," was meeting with U.N. officials on Friday to discuss
plans for a new approach to the Syria conflict, which the United
Nations says has killed over 18,000 people.
"The longer this fighting goes on, the more people will be
killed, the more people will suffer," Ban said on Friday.
"Your (Brahimi's) leadership will be very important, you
have the full respect and full support of international
community. It is crucially important the Security Council, the
whole United Nations system (is) supporting your role," he said.
Brahimi also met on Friday with Araud, president of the U.N.
Security Council for August. Brieuc Pont, the spokesman of the
French U.N. mission, said they discussed "numerous changes of
his mission."
"They shared their extreme concerns about the situation in
Syria. The president of the Security Council said he would
organize an informal meeting of the Security Council with the
joint special representative soon," Pont said.
Annan, a former U.N. secretary-general and Nobel Peace Prize
laureate, is stepping down after six months as the international
Syria envoy because he said his peace plan was hampered by a
divided U.N. Security Council.
Annan was especially frustrated by the deadlock among the
five permanent council members.
Russia, backed by China, repeatedly vetoed Western- and
Arab-backed resolutions that criticized the Syrian government
and threatened it with sanctions, saying the United States,
Europe and Gulf Arabs were seeking regime change.
The Western powers have accused Russia, Syria's top arms
supplier and staunch ally, of propping up Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's government. They have also accused Syria's
ally Iran of providing military aid to Assad.
Brahimi told Reuters in an interview last Saturday that
while in New York he wanted to urgently clarify what support the
United Nations could offer him to ensure his mission had a
better chance of success.