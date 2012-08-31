UPDATE 2-UN all talk on Syria aid as West mulls military action

* France, Britain: contingency plans for range of options
* Turkey says U.N. has nothing new for Syrian people
* UN says experience shows safe havens not always effective
* Paris, London boost humanitarian assistance for Syria
By John Irish and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 30 A U.N. Security Council
meeting on Syria's aid crisis achieved nothing new on Thursday
except to highlight global paralysis on the 17-month conflict as
western powers warned that military action to secure civilian
safe zones was still an option.
While the Security Council impasse between western nations
and Russia and China means a resolution to approve such a move
appears impossible, countries could act outside the authority of
the world body and intervene, as happened in Kosovo in 1999.
"How long are we going to sit and watch while an entire
generation is being wiped out by random bombardment and
deliberate mass targeting?" Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu asked the Security Council.
"I was expecting this meeting to produce tangible solutions
to the suffering of the Syrian people," he said. "We don't have
anything new to say to thousands of Syrians who suffer at the
hands of the regime as the U.N. is entrapped by inaction."
The meeting produced neither a resolution nor a statement
approved by the 15 Security Council members.
Ankara has repeatedly urged the United Nations to protect
displaced Syrians inside their country as the number of refugees
swells in neighboring states.
France and Britain said ahead of the meeting that civilian
safe havens were being considered.
"We're ruling nothing out and we have contingency planning
for a wide range of scenarios," said British Foreign Secretary
William Hague. "We also have to be clear that anything like a
safe zone requires military intervention."
Creating a buffer zone for displaced Syrians would be
difficult because a U.N. Security Council resolution would be
needed to set up a no-fly zone to protect the area, and Russia
and China would not approve such a move, diplomats said.
However, the Security Council could be bypassed to take
action. The United States and its European allies did this in
1999 when they turned to NATO to halt a Serbian onslaught in
Kosovo with a bombing campaign against Serbia.
The United Nations warned that the idea of buffer zones
raised serious questions and had not always proved effective.
"Bitter experience has shown that it is rarely possible to
provide effective protection and security in such areas," said
U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees António Guterres.
AID FOR REBEL ZONES
As Syria spirals deeper into civil war, the 15-member
council is paralyzed as Russia and China have blocked three
Western-backed resolutions that criticized Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad and threatened sanctions.
France, which is council president for August, had hoped the
body could unite to deal with a shortfall in humanitarian aid
and convened Thursday's meeting, which was attended by ministers
from Syria's neighbors Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq.
"If sadly the conflict continues then we have to examine
various solutions. We have to be realistic," said French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius.
But the absence of the U.S., Russian and Chinese foreign
ministers at the meeting highlights the Security Council's
failure to end Syria's conflict, which the United Nations says
has killed nearly 20,000 people.
Less than half the council members sent ministers, and of
the permanent members - the United States, China, Russia,
Britain and France - only Fabius and Hague attended.
The two countries announced an increase in their
humanitarian aid - 3 million pounds ($4.74 million) from London
and 5 million euros ($6.25 million) from Paris - and called on
other states to boost their commitments.
Fabius said Paris was channeling some aid to areas of Syria
no longer under government control so that local communities can
self-govern, encouraging people not to flee the country.
"The opposition has taken strong positions in the country,"
Fabius said after the meeting. "We need to help them
financially, administratively and in terms of supplies."
Aid groups say as many as 300,000 Syrians have poured out of
Syria since the uprising against Syrian Assad's rule began last
year, while up to 3 million have been displaced. Turkey has seen
the highest refugee influx.
SYRIA SAYS HELP NEEDED
Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari said Syria did need
humanitarian assistance, but its sovereignty should not be
undermined in the process. He described refugee camps in
neighboring countries as "detention camps."
"Syria feels a great bitterness and sorrow when we see some
of our brothers living in tents on the border in dreadful
conditions being dissuaded by attempts at intimidation from
returning home," Ja'afari told the council. "They are turned
into refugees, prisoners of these camps."
He said they were fleeing Syria because "terrorists" were
using them as human shields.
Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin blamed economic
sanctions imposed on Syria by the United States and the European
Union for worsening the humanitarian crisis.
"We fundamentally oppose such practices," Churkin told the
council. "They simply complicate the life of simple citizens and
deny them the opportunity to meet their elementary needs and
fully enjoy basic human rights."
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, said no
amount of aid would end the bloodshed and suffering. "That day
will come only once Assad has departed and a peaceful Syrian-led
transition to democracy has begun," she said.
Algerian diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi, who will replace Kofi
Annan as the U.N.-Arab League Syria mediator on Saturday, also
attended but did not brief members. Annan blamed the Security
Council impasse for hampering his six-month bid to broker peace
and leading to his decision to step down.
"It is essential that the international community, and this
Council in particular, unite behind him and his efforts," U.N.
Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson said. "Separate diplomatic
tracks will only prolong the violence, the human rights abuses
and the humanitarian crisis."
Iran said on Wednesday it will form a team with other
non-aligned countries to explore solutions to the crisis, while
the United States has said it will turn to alternatives such as
the "Friends of Syria" grouping of allied countries to pressure
Assad after the Security Council's failure to act.
"If we do not act against such a crime against humanity
happening in front of our eyes, we become accomplice to the
crime," Turkey's Davutoglu told the council.