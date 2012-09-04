Ban to tell UN Syria aid crisis is "grave and deteriorating"

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 4 Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon will tell the U.N. General Assembly later on Tuesday
that Syria's humanitarian situation is "grave and deteriorating"
and that the international aid response has been constrained by
a lack of funding, his spokesman said.
Ban is due to brief the world body's 193 members on Syria's
17-month conflict along with the new U.N.-Arab League mediator,
Lakhdar Brahimi, who took up the role on Saturday and described
his bid to broker peace as "nearly impossible."
"The secretary-general will discuss recent developments and
call for support for (Brahimi's) work," Ban's spokesman, Martin
Nesirky, told reporters. "At the same time he will say that the
humanitarian situation is grave and deteriorating both in Syria
and in neighboring countries affected by the crisis."
"We are constrained by underfunding," Nesirky said. "The
$180 million humanitarian response plan is only half-funded. He
will also say that governments who have generously opened their
borders and accepted their responsibility to shelter those who
have sought refuge urgently need support."
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad pledged on Tuesday to allow
the Red Cross to expand its humanitarian operations. The United
Nations has said that more than 235,000 Syrian refugees have
registered in Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, while about 1.2
million people have been displaced within Syria.
As Syria spirals deeper into civil war, the U.N. Security
Council has been paralyzed on taking strong action as Russia and
China have blocked three Western-backed resolutions that
criticized Assad and threatened sanctions. A council meeting on
Thursday on the crisis achieved nothing new.
Turkey has repeatedly urged the United Nations to protect
displaced Syrians inside their country, but creating a buffer
zone for displaced Syrians would be difficult because a Security
Council resolution would be needed to set up a no-fly zone, and
Russia and China would not approve such a move, diplomats said.
Veteran Algerian diplomat Brahimi replaced Kofi Annan as the
international mediator on the Syrian conflict. Annan had blamed
the Security Council impasse for hampering his six-month bid to
broker peace and leading to his decision to step down.
The United Nations says nearly 20,000 people have been
killed in the conflict, which was sparked by a popular uprising
against Assad.