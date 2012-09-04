UPDATE 3-UN's Ban says Syria arms suppliers spreading misery

* Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia accused of arming Syria conflict
* U.N. chief Ban says Syria crisis has taken a "brutal turn"
* Ban says humanitarian situation is "grave, deteriorating"
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 4 Syria's conflict has
taken a brutal turn with other countries arming both sides,
spreading misery and risking "unintended consequences as the
fighting intensifies and spreads," U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon told
the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.
The United Nations and Western officials have accused Iran
of supplying weapons to Syria's pro-government forces, while
Damascus has accused Qatar and Saudi Arabia of arming rebels
determined to topple President Bashar al-Assad.
"This conflict has taken a particularly brutal turn," Ban
said of the 17-month crisis. "The continuing militarization of
the conflict is deeply tragic and highly dangerous."
"Those who provide arms to either side are only contributing
to further misery - and the risk of unintended consequences as
the fighting intensifies and spreads," he said.
A U.N. Security Council panel of independent experts that
monitors sanctions against Iran has uncovered several examples
of Iran transferring arms to Syria's government. The United
States and Britain say they are providing non-lethal assistance
to Syria's rebels such as communications equipment but not arms.
"The conflict is intensifying," Ban said. "The longer it
goes on, the more difficult it will be to contain. The more
difficult it will be to find a political solution. The more
challenging it will be to rebuild the country and the economy."
The 193-nation General Assembly last month overwhelmingly
approved a non-binding resolution, which expressed "grave
concern" at the escalation of violence in Syria and condemned
the U.N. Security Council for its failure to take strong action.
As Syria spirals deeper into civil war, the Security Council
has been paralyzed on taking strong action as Russia and China
have blocked three Western-backed resolutions that criticized
Assad and threatened sanctions. A council meeting on Thursday on
the crisis achieved nothing new.
"How many children will attend the funerals of their
parents; how many parents will weep at the funerals of their
children, before all parties agree to end the violence and
destruction?" Ban said.
"The Syrian people have waited too long," he said. "And now
the entire region is being engulfed by the complex dynamics of
the conflict."
UNITY MISSING
The new U.N.-Arab League mediator, Lakhdar Brahimi, who took
up the role on Saturday and described his bid to broker peace as
"nearly impossible," also briefly addressed the U.N. assembly.
"The death toll is staggering, the destruction is reaching
catastrophic proportions and the suffering is immense," Brahimi
said. "I am looking forward to my visit to Damascus in a few
days time, and ... to all the countries who are in a position to
help the Syrian-led political process become a reality."
Veteran Algerian diplomat Brahimi replaced Kofi Annan as the
international mediator on the Syrian conflict. Annan had blamed
the Security Council impasse for hampering his six-month bid to
broker peace and leading to his decision to step down.
Syria's U.N. envoy Bashar Ja'afari said that Damascus was
"open-minded and fully committed to the mission of Mr Brahimi in
his endeavors to put an end to violence and find a Syrian-led
political solution to the crisis."
"I'm calling on all member states, particularly those with
direct influence .... on the parties rejecting political
dialogue and the cessation of violence, I'm calling on them to
follow in the footsteps of the government of Syria and seriously
extend a helping hand to Mr Lakhdar Brahimi," Ja'afari said.
Ban described Brahimi's task as "daunting, but not
insurmountable" and said that what was missing in international
efforts to end the conflict was "a unity of effort that will
have an impact on the ground."
Iran said last week it will form a team with other
non-aligned countries to explore solutions to the crisis, while
the United States has said it will turn to alternatives such as
the "Friends of Syria" grouping of allied countries to pressure
Assad after the Security Council's failure to act.
The United Nations says nearly 20,000 people have been
killed in the conflict, which was sparked by a popular uprising
against Assad.
Ban said the humanitarian situation was "grave and
deteriorating" and the international aid response was
constrained by a lack of funding. A $180 million international
appeal was only half-funded, he said.
Assad pledged on Tuesday to allow the Red Cross to expand
its humanitarian operations. The United Nations has said that
more than 235,000 Syrian refugees have registered in Iraq,
Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, while about 1.2 million people have
been displaced within Syria.
"The most pressing needs are water and sanitation, shelter,
essential items such as blankets and hygiene kits, as well as
emergency medial assistance," Ban said.
Turkey has repeatedly urged the United Nations to protect
displaced Syrians inside their country, but creating a buffer
zone for displaced Syrians would be difficult because a Security
Council resolution would be needed to set up a no-fly zone, and
Russia and China would not approve such a move, diplomats said.