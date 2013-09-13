版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 14日 星期六 00:35 BJT

U.N. report expected to confirm chemical arms in Syria -Ban

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 13 A report by U.N. chemical weapons experts will likely confirm that poison gas was used in an Aug. 21 attack on Damascus suburbs that killed hundreds of people, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday.

"I believe that the report will be an overwhelming, overwhelming report that chemical weapons (were) used even though I cannot publicly say at this time before I receive this report," Ban said at a U.N. meeting.

He was referring to a report by the U.N. expert team led by Ake Sellstrom of Sweden. Ban also said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad "has committed many crimes against humanity," though he did not say whether it was Assad's forces or rebels who used chemical toxins in the Aug. 21 attack.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐