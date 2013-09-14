版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 15日 星期日 02:39 BJT

U.N. says Syria to come under chemical weapons treaty next month

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 14 The United Nations on Saturday said it had received all documents necessary for Syria to join the chemical weapons convention and that Syria would come under the treaty starting on Oct. 14.

"The Convention will enter into force for the Syrian Arab Republic on the 30th day following the date of deposit of this instrument of accession, namely on 14 October 2013," the U.N. press office said in a statement.
