Five big U.N. powers to meet on Syria draft Tuesday -U.S.

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 17 Diplomats from the United States, Russia, Britain, France and China will meet in New York on Tuesday to discuss a Western-drafted resolution on eradicating Syria's chemical arsenal in line with a U.S.-Russian agreement, a U.S. official said.

"Today, the P5 members of the U.N. Security Council (U.S., UK, France, Russia, China) will meet to discuss the joint P3 (U.S., UK, France) draft Security Council Resolution on Syria's chemical weapons program," Erin Pelton, spokeswoman for the U.S. mission to the United Nations, said in an email.

"In order to respect the integrity of these negotiations, we will not be reading out the details of today's meeting or the draft Resolution," she said.