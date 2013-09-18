U.N. says chemical arms report on Syria attack 'indisputable'

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 18 The United Nations on Wednesday defended a report by U.N. chemical weapons experts that Russia has criticized as "one-sided," saying its conclusion that rockets loaded with sarin gas were used in an Aug. 21 attack should not be questioned.

"The findings in that report are indisputable," U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporters. "They speak for themselves and this was a thoroughly objective report on that specific incident."