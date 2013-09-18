UPDATE 3-U.N. says chemical arms report on Syria attack 'indisputable'

* Findings "speak for themselves" -U.N. spokesman
* Russia denounces findings as preconceived
* "Professionally executed massacre by regime" -U.S. envoy
By Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 18 The United Nations on
Wednesday defended its report on a Syria gas attack that Russia
deemed one-sided as envoys from the five big U.N. powers met for
a second day of talks on a Western-drafted resolution on
eradicating Syria's chemical arsenal.
The United Nations said the conclusion by its chemical
weapons experts that rockets loaded with sarin gas were used in
an Aug. 21 attack in a Damascus suburb should not be questioned.
"The findings in that report are indisputable," U.N.
spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporters. "They speak for
themselves and this was a thoroughly objective report on that
specific incident."
U.N. chemical investigators led by Ake Sellstrom of Sweden
confirmed on Monday the use of sarin nerve agent in the attack
outside the Syrian capital in a long-awaited report that the
United States, Britain and France said proved President Bashar
al-Assad's forces were responsible.
Russia stepped up its criticism of the report by denouncing
Sellstrom's findings as preconceived and tainted by politics.
Russia, like Assad's government, says the rebels carried out the
attack, which the United States says killed more than 1,400
people, including more than 400 children.
"One cannot be as one-sided and as flawed as we have seen,
laying the full (blame for the) incident in Ghouta upon the
Syrian government," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei
Ryabkov said in Damascus, referring to Western nations'
interpretation of the report on the Aug. 21 attack.
The U.N. defense of the report came as envoys from Russia,
the United States, Britain, France and China met again on a
draft resolution that would demand the destruction of Syria's
chemical arms in line with a recently agreed U.S.-Russian deal.
Moscow, Assad's ally, said on Wednesday the
U.S.-British-French draft resolution supporting a deal for Syria
to scrap its chemical arms should be limited to that purpose,
suggesting Moscow would oppose any threat of force in the event
of Syrian non-compliance at this stage.
Ryabkov said the text should support an expected decision by
the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons backing
the U.S.-Russian deal "and nothing more than that."
The five U.N. envoys met for two hours at the U.S. mission
to the United Nations. The U.S. ambassador to the United
Nations, Samantha Power, walked Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly
Churkin to the door after the meeting. Churkin declined comment
as he left.
British U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant said: "It was a
long and useful meeting." Chinese U.N. Ambassador Liu Jieyi
said: "We're working, we're working very closely together."
Lyall Grant said earlier the point of the Western draft
resolution was to require Syria to live up to its pledge to
relinquish its chemical weapons program.
"The heart of this resolution and its main purpose is to
make the framework agreement reached between the United States
and Russia in Geneva and the decision that will be taken by the
OPCW Executive Council endorsed by the Security Council in a
legally binding, verifiable and enforceable form," he said.
'PROFESSIONALLY MADE'
U.N. diplomats said it remained unclear when a vote on the
Security Council resolution could take place. They said they
hope to approve it before world leaders arrive next week for the
annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly.
The current draft does not explicitly rule out the use of
force, although Western diplomats said they might be willing to
include such language if Russia insists.
Under the U.S.-Russian deal reached over the weekend, any
punitive measures would require a second council resolution.
The U.S.-Russian chemical weapons deal came as the United
States threatened Assad's government with air strikes to deter
it, Washington says, from using chemical weapons again.
Nesirky said the chain of custody of all environmental and
biomedical samples taken by the inspectors was meticulously
documented. He said the experts would return to Syria as soon as
possible to continue their investigation into a March incident
at Khan al-Asal and all other "credible allegations."
Sellstrom's mandate was limited to investigating whether
chemical weapons were used, not who used them. But Western
officials say technical details in the report provide clear
evidence that Assad's forces carried out the attack.
The advocacy group Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday that
rocket trajectories detailed in the U.N. report suggested the
sarin-filled shells had been fired from a base belonging to the
Republican Guard, run by Assad's brother, Maher.
Western diplomats confirmed the Human Rights Watch report.
Diplomats in New York said Churkin questioned some of the
findings in Sellstrom's report at a Security Council meeting on
Monday. Churkin, they said, asked Sellstrom to describe the
quality of the weapons that dispersed sarin.
"The rockets found on the site were professionally made and,
according to Dr. Sellstrom, they bore none of the
characteristics of jerry-rigged, improvised weapons," Power said
on Tuesday.
"They had sophisticated barometric fuses to disperse the
nerve agent in the air and not on impact," she said. "This was a
professionally executed massacre by the regime, which is known
to possess one of the world's largest undeclared stockpiles of
sarin."
Churkin asked Sellstrom other questions during Monday's
council session, diplomats said. Sellstrom was able to answer
Churkin's questions without difficulty, they said, including the
chain of custody of the samples and how the inspectors could be
sure the victims they took biomedical samples from had been in
the area at the time of the attack.