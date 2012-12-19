U.N. seeks $1.5 bln to address Syria crisis

BRIEF-Pfizer says new data in Crohn's disease patients shows similar efficacy and safety profiles for Inflectra and Remicade A
* New data in crohn's disease patients shows similar efficacy and safety profiles for inflectra® and remicade®a
GENEVA Dec 19 The United Nations appealed on Wednesday for $1.5 billion to provide life-saving aid to Syrians suffering from a "dramatically deteriorating" humanitarian situation.
The twin appeals, $519.6 million for aid within Syria and $1 billion to meet the needs of up to 1 million Syrian refugees in five countries, comprise the "largest short-term humanitarian appeal ever", the world body said in a statement.
* New data in crohn's disease patients shows similar efficacy and safety profiles for inflectra® and remicade®a
* Financial expenses fall 77 pct to 163.6 mln reais (Adds management comments throughout)
* Spectra Energy reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results