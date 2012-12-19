版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三 20:00 BJT

U.N. seeks $1.5 bln to address Syria crisis

GENEVA Dec 19 The United Nations appealed on Wednesday for $1.5 billion to provide life-saving aid to Syrians suffering from a "dramatically deteriorating" humanitarian situation.

The twin appeals, $519.6 million for aid within Syria and $1 billion to meet the needs of up to 1 million Syrian refugees in five countries, comprise the "largest short-term humanitarian appeal ever", the world body said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐