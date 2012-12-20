UN warns about sectarian fighting in Syria

BRUSSELS Dec 20 The war in Syria has become
divided across sectarian lines, increasingly pitting the ruling
Alawite community against the majority Sunnis, with foreign
fighters assisting both sides, United Nations human rights
investigators said on Thursday.
"As battles between government forces and anti-government
armed groups approach the end of their second year, the conflict
has become overtly sectarian in nature," the independent
investigators led by Brazilian expert Paulo Pinheiro said in
their latest 10-page report.
Syrian government forces have increased their use of aerial
bombardments, including shelling of hospitals, and evidence
suggests that such attacks are "disproportionate", they said.
The conduct of hostilities by both sides is "increasingly in
breach of international law", they added.
The UN report covers the period between Sept. 28 and Dec.
16.