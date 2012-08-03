Russia condemns "harmful" UN assembly resolution on Syria

UNITED NATIONS Aug 3 Russia condemned a
resolution on Syria which the U.N. General Assembly
overwhelmingly adopted on Friday as "harmful," complaining that
it was tantamount to a show of support for rebels fighting to
oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told the 193-nation
assembly that the Saudi-drafted resolution "hides blatant
support to the armed opposition." Russia was among only 12
countries that voted against the non-binding text, which
condemns Damascus and calls for a political transition.
The resolution received 133 votes in favor and 31
abstentions. China, Iran and Cuba were among the dozen nations
that voted against the resolution, which Western diplomats said
had been intended to highlight Russia's and China's isolation
for using their veto power in the Security Council to protect
Assad.