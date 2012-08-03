UN nations condemn Syria, demand political transition

UNITED NATIONS Aug 3 The U.N. General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly voted to condemn the Syrian government and demanded a political transition in Syria, where 17 months of fighting between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and opposition fighters.

The 193-nation assembly approved the Saudi-drafted non-binding resolution, which expressed "grave concern" at the escalation of violence in Syria, with 133 votes in favor, 12 against and 31 abstentions.

The resolution also had the assembly "deploring the failure of the Security Council to agree on measures to ensure the compliance of Syrian authorities with its decisions."