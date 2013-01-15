版本:
Explosion at Syria's Aleppo university kills 15 - group

BEIRUT Jan 15 At least 15 people were killed and dozens wounded in two explosions that rocked the University of Aleppo in Syria's second largest city on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

State television described the explosion at the university which lies in the government-controlled area, as a "terrorist attack".

Rebels have used car bombs and suicide attacks in fighting government forces and attacking government-controlled areas.

