Key U.S. senators strongly criticize Obama's Syria policy

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 31 Democratic and Republican
members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee strongly
criticized the Obama administration on Thursday for lacking a
plan to resolve the war in Syria.
"I just don't get a sense that we have a strategy," said
Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, the panel's chairman, during
a contentious hearing on Syria policy.
Noting the war's human cost and recent gains by President
Bashar al-Assad's forces, several senators made clear their
disappointment at the administration's failure to carry through
with promises of military aid for the rebels.
"I think our help to the opposition has been an
embarrassment and I find it appalling you would sit here and act
as if we're doing the things we said we'd do three months ago,
six months ago, nine months ago," said Senator Bob Corker, the
panel's top Republican.
The two-and-a-half-year war in Syria has killed more than
115,000 people and left millions homeless.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted in September to
back President Barack Obama's request for permission to use
military force against Syria.
Obama asked Congress to authorize force after hundreds of
people were killed in a sarin gas attack outside Damascus in
August, but after running into stiff resistance in the House of
Representatives he announced that the United States would work
with Russia to do away with Syria's chemical weapons.
CHEMICAL WEAPONS INSPECTORS
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
announced on Thursday that Syria had destroyed or rendered
inoperable all of its declared chemical weapons production and
mixing facilities, meeting a major deadline in its disarmament
program.
U.S. lawmakers said they welcomed the news, but had
questions about the report, and about Russia's dual role of both
working with Washington to eliminate chemical weapons and
sending aid to Assad. Menendez said he would hold a classified
hearing later to ask more about the weapons inspectors' work.
Robert Ford, the U.S. ambassador to Syria, acknowledged that
many Syrians were disappointed with the level of U.S. support.
"I have heard just anguish from people I have talked to over
there ... and I have had to emphasize to them that our primary
goal there is to provide a political solution," he said.
Nancy Lindborg, an administrator from the U.S. Agency for
International Development, testified that Syria had lost 35
years of human development progress during the war.
Another official, Thomas Countryman, an assistant secretary
of state, testified that Russia's military aid to Assad's
government was now more significant than what Iran is sending to
Syria.
Ford said he saw no military solution for Syria. "In a civil
war, where communities think that it's existential, that if they
surrender they will be murdered, we have to build a political
set of agreements between communities," he said.
Republican Senator John McCain, among the strongest voices
in Congress for backing the rebels, made clear he was not
convinced by Obama's policy.
"You continue to call this a civil war... this isn't a civil
war any more. This is a regional conflict," McCain said, noting
that fighting had spread to Iraq, Jordan was struggling to
handle Syrian refugees and Iran's involvement.
"For you to describe this as a 'civil war' ... is a gross
distortion of the facts, which again, makes many of us question
your fundamental strategy because you don't describe the
realities on the ground," he said.