UPDATE 1-U.S., Turkey to step up plans for Syria's "day after"

By Andrew Quinn
ACCRA, Aug 10 The United States imposed new
sanctions on Syria and its allies on Friday and U.S. Secretary
of State Hillary Clinton headed to Turkey for meetings as both
countries plan for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's fall.
Clinton, winding up an 11-day Africa tour, is due to fly
from the small West African state of Benin to Istanbul, where
she will meet on Saturday with Turkey's prime minister and
foreign minister and hold talks with Syrians who have recently
joined the growing exodus of refugees fleeing the violence.
In Washington, the Treasury and State departments announced
new sanctions on Syria's state-run oil company Sytrol, saying it
had supplied gasoline to Iran, and on Lebanon-based Hezbollah,
charging that the group had provided training, advice and
extensive logistical support to Assad's government.
The sanctions will add to Washington's arsenal of economic
measures targeting both Syrian organizations and foreign
entities, mostly in Iran, accused of helping Assad's government.
While imposing economic pain on Damascus, the sanctions have
not halted Assad's bloody crackdown on his opponents.
Rebels fighting Assad's forces in Aleppo said they were
preparing a new attack on Friday after having been pushed back
by government units seeking to reestablish control over Syria's
largest city and its economic hub.
U.S. officials say Clinton's one-day stop in Istanbul will
give the United States and its NATO partner Turkey a chance to
compare notes on Syria following a string of dramatic swings in
Assad's push to crush an armed rebellion.
Washington sees Turkey, one of Damascus' harshest critics,
as the key player both in supporting Syria's opposition and in
planning for what U.S. officials say is the inevitable collapse
of the Assad government following some 17 months of bloodshed.
U.S. officials are particularly interested in Turkey's
analysis of the political forces emerging as Syria spirals into
chaos - hoping that together they can puzzle out the complex
patchwork of rebel groups jockeying for position.
Clinton is due to meet a range of Syrian opposition figures
in Turkey, but not members of armed fighting groups.
THE DAY AFTER ASSAD
Clinton and other U.S. officials have in recent weeks cited
rebel gains on the battlefield and the defection of senior
Syrian military and political figures, including Prime Minister
Riyad Hijab, as signs that Assad's rule is crumbling.
They have also highlighted rebel claims to control a
"corridor" from Aleppo to the Turkish border as a potential
future opposition safe haven, which could present the United
States and its allies with a policy predicament on whether to
defend it against government attack.
"I do think we can begin talking about and planning for what
happens next, the day after the regime does fall," Clinton said
Tuesday, although she conceded it was impossible to predict how
long Assad could hang on.
The U.S. official said Clinton's talks in Turkey would focus
on the non-lethal aid that the United States is already
providing, but would also look at unspecified additional
measures that it might take to be more effective.
Clinton's trip to Istanbul comes less than a week after
Turkey hosted the foreign minister of Iran, Assad's key regional
ally, which is aligned with Russia and China in seeking to block
western-led attempts to tighten the screws on Damascus.
Iran held its own international conference on Syria on
Thursday, underscoring fears that the crisis could tip into an
international proxy war and worsen sectarian tensions as Assad's
minority Alawite government battles fighters drawn largely from
Syria's Sunni majority.
Turkey this week accused Assad of supplying arms to Turkish
Kurd militants, and Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has raised the
possibility of military intervention in Syria if the Kurdish
threat increases. [ID:n L6E8J98YU].
U.S. officials have so far ruled out direct military support
for Syria's rebels, who are already believed to be getting
weapons from U.S. allies in the Gulf.
But President Barack Obama has signed a secret order
authorizing measures to help Assad's armed opponents, and U.S.
officials say the United States is already collaborating with a
secret command center operated by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar
near the Syrian border to help direct vital military and
communications support to rebel fighters.
Syria, in a letter to the U.N. Security Council released on
Friday, accused Israel, the United States, Saudi Arabia and
Qatar of running military operation centers in Turkey.
"Those centers are being used to oversee battles that are
being waged by the terrorists against Syrian citizens in Aleppo
and other Syrian cities and the massacres the terrorists are
perpetrating after entering Syria in large numbers," Syrian U.N.
Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari said in the letter.
U.S. officials said Clinton will also announce additional
U.S. humanitarian aid and plan with Turkey on how to handle the
refugee crisis created by Syria's violence.
Turkey has received more than 50,000 refugees from Syria,
and the United Nations estimates that approximately 2 million
people in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance, and more
than 140,000 people have fled to neighboring countries that also
include Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq.