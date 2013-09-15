UPDATE 2-Obama says Syria deal could offer lesson for Iran talks

By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 President Barack Obama
disclosed in a television interview broadcast on Sunday that he
had exchanged letters with new Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
and said diplomacy on Syria, backed up by a military threat, is
a potential model for negotiations on Tehran's nuclear
ambitions.
In an interview on ABC's "This Week with George
Stephanopoulos," Obama did not reveal details of the letter
exchange, but made clear that U.S. concerns about Iran's nuclear
ambitions are a "far larger issue for us" than Syria's chemical
weapons.
He and Rouhani will speak at the U.N. General Assembly next
week on the same day. A White House spokeswoman said there are
currently no plans for them to meet at the United Nations.
Obama said Iran should avoid thinking that the United States
would not launch a military strike in response to Tehran's
nuclear program just because it has not attacked Syria.
"They shouldn't draw a lesson that we haven't struck, to
think we won't strike Iran," Obama said. "On the other hand,
what they should draw from this lesson is that there is the
potential of resolving these issues diplomatically."
Tehran denies seeking nuclear weapons but the United States
and Israel are working under the assumption that Iran is well
along toward developing an atomic weapons program.
Regarded as a relative moderate, Rouhani has made
conciliatory statements toward Washington since coming to office
last month. However, Obama said he doubted Rouhani would
"suddenly make it easy" to negotiate with the Iranians.
"My view is that if you have both a credible threat of
force, combined with a rigorous diplomatic effort, that, in fact
you can strike a deal," he said.
White House spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan said the United
States hopes the Iranian government will engage substantively in
order to reach a diplomatic solution to the nuclear issue.
"We remain ready to engage with the Rouhani government on
the basis of mutual respect to achieve a peaceful resolution to
the nuclear issue," she said.
In the interview, Obama rejected Russian President Vladimir
Putin's claim that Syrian rebels were responsible for an Aug. 21
chemical gas attack, but he welcomed Putin's diplomatic role in
the crisis.
Obama and Putin have become unlikely partners on Syria after
U.S. threats to launch a military strike over the chemical
weapons attack prompted a diplomatic initiative that has led to
a deal to secure Syria's poison gas stockpiles.
"I think there's a way for Mr. Putin, despite me and him
having a whole lot of differences, to play an important role in
that," Obama said. "And so I welcome him being involved. I
welcome him saying, 'I will take responsibility for pushing my
client, the Assad regime, to deal with these chemical weapons.'"
Obama dismissed Putin's charge that it was the Syrian rebels
who launched the chemical weapons attack, rather than forces
loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, as Washington
believes.
"Well, nobody around the world takes seriously the idea that
the rebels were the perpetrators of this," Obama said.
Obama defended his handling of the Syria crisis, saying the
steps he has taken had led to a situation where Assad has
acknowledged he has chemical weapons and that his key ally,
Russia, is pressuring Syria to give them up.
"I think that folks here in Washington like to grade on
style," Obama said. "And so had we rolled out something that was
very smooth and disciplined and linear, they would have graded
it well, even if it was a disastrous policy."