UPDATE 1-U.S. defense chief orders Patriot missiles to Turkey

By Phil Stewart
INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Turkey Dec 14 U.S. Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta signed an order on Friday to send two
Patriot missile batteries to Turkey with 400 American personnel
to operate them, in a move by NATO members to bolster Turkey's
defences against the threat of Syrian missiles.
The order was signed shortly before Panetta arrived on an
unannounced visit to Turkey to meet American troops stationed at
the Incirlik Air Base, the last stop on a week-long trip that
took him to Afghanistan and Kuwait.
"The purpose of this deployment is to signal very strongly
that the United States, working closely with our NATO allies, is
going to support the defense of Turkey, especially with
potential threats emanating from Syria," spokesman George Little
said.
NATO-member Turkey has repeatedly scrambled jets along the
countries' joint frontier and responded in kind when shells from
the Syrian conflict came down inside its borders, fanning fears
that the civil war could spread to destabilise the region.
The widely expected U.S. move follows similar steps by
Germany and the Netherlands, which also said they will send two
Patriot batteries. The three countries are the only NATO nations
with the most modern type of Patriots.
Little declined to say where the U.S. batteries would be
located and said the systems would be deployed to Turkey for an
unspecified amount of time.
"We expect them to be deployed in the coming weeks," Little
said.
NATO approved Turkey's request for air defence batteries on
Dec. 4, in a move meant to calm its fears of coming under
missile attack, possibly with chemical weapons, from Syria.
The Patriot system is designed to intercept aircraft or
missiles. NATO says the measure is purely defensive, but Russia,
Syria and Iran have criticised the decision, saying it increases
regional instability.