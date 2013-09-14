版本:
Obama says U.S. remains prepared to act on Syria if diplomacy fails

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 President Barack Obama welcomed a U.S.-Russian accord on Saturday aimed at getting control of Syrian chemical weapons and warned that if diplomacy fails the United States remains prepared to act.

In a statement, Obama reacted to the framework deal that emerged from talks in Geneva between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Amid questions about how the deal would be enforced should Syria fail to live up to its obligations, Obama said the United States would work with Russia, Britain, France and the United Nations to ensure there are consequences. Much work remains to be done, he said.

And if diplomacy fails on Syria, "the United States remains prepared to act," he said.
