UPDATE 1-Syria VP makes public appearance, ending defection rumours

BRIEF-INTL FCSTONE INC SAYS ITS UNIT LAUNCHES PMXECUTE+
* SAYS INTL FCSTONE LTD LAUNCHES PREMIUM-BASED, PHYSICAL TRADING PLATFORM, PMXECUTE+
DAMASCUS Aug 26 Syria's vice president Farouq al-Sharaa met an Iranian delegation on Sunday, marking the official's first appearance in weeks and ending rumours by opposition activists that he had defected from President Bashar al-Assad's government.
The vice president met with a parliamentary delegation from Assad's main regional ally Iran, led by senior legislator Aleddin Borougerdi, according to a Reuters reporter who saw the group with Sharaa outside his office in Damascus.
Opposition activists for weeks had said Sharaa had defected to the 17-month-old uprising against Assad, and said he was hiding out in the southern city of Deraa.
* QTRLY NET SALES FLAT AT $ 4.8 MILLION
* CITIZENS INC SAYS FRANK KEATING, FORMER GOVERNOR OF OKLAHOMA, HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPOINTED AS A DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY