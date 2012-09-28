U.N. rights body condemns Syria, extends war crimes inquiry

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
GENEVA, Sept 28 The United Nations main human rights body condemned widespread gross violations committed by Syrian government forces on Friday and extended by six months the mandate of its investigation into war crimes.
The 47-member Geneva forum adopted a resolution submitted by Arab states by a vote of 41 states in favour, with three states (China, Cuba and Russia) against, and three abstentions.
Syria's ambassador Faysal Khabbaz Hamoui rejected the text as "highly-politicised and selective".
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct