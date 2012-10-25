UPDATE 3-Del Ponte promises to hunt Syria war criminals

* Former UN prosecutor aims to bring senior officials to
justice
* UN list of Syrian suspects remains secret for now
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Oct 25 Carla del Ponte, the former
United Nations war crimes prosecutor, vowed on Thursday to bring
to justice high level Syrian political or military figures who
may have ordered or committed war crimes.
Del Ponte, who has joined a team of U.N. human rights
investigators on Syria, said she would help compile evidence and
testimonies which could be used in an international tribunal or
Syrian national court.
Led by Brazilian expert Paulo Pinheiro, the team has been
documenting atrocities committed by Syrian government forces and
armed rebels in the 19-month-old conflict.
"My main task will be to continue the inquiry in the
direction of determining the high-ranking political and military
authorities responsible for these crimes," she told reporters.
Del Ponte later said in a Swiss television interview it was
up to key U.N. institutions and major powers to decide what to
do with the findings of the team whose next report is due in
January.
" We don't know yet whether it will be an international court
or a national court or what. Our task is to carry out this
investigation to gather evidence and it will be up to the U.N.
Human Rights Council or Security Council to decide," she said.
In their last report in August, the investigators said
Syrian government forces and allied militia had committed war
crimes including murder and torture of civilians in what
appeared to be a state-directed policy.
The investigators have also drawn up a secret list of Syrian
individuals and units suspected of committing crimes which they
say could pave the way for future criminal prosecution.
The list is locked in a safe in the office of U.N. High
Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, who has repeatedly
called for the Security Council to refer the conflict in Syria
to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
"We are not a tribunal, we are not a criminal prosecution
body. What we do is to build evidence for future judicial
initiatives in terms of making accountable those responsible for
these violations," Pinheiro said.
Del Ponte's eight years at the Hague-based International
Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia were dominated by
the pursuit and trial of former Yugoslav President Slobodan
Milosevic, who died in 2006 before sentencing.
Asked about parallels between Syria and past investigations,
she said: "The similarity is of course we are handling the same
crimes, crimes against humanity and war crimes for sure."
ACCESS DENIED
Previously the Swiss attorney-general and also known for her
crusades against the mafia and organised crime, Del Ponte said
she was moved by the accounts of atrocities emerging from Syria.
"There are many, many victims. I have learned that there are
many children among them. It may be the first time that I am
confronted by this," she told Swiss television.
The investigators have sent a letter requesting to meet
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in a bid to secure access for
the team which has been shut out of the country since being set
up a year ago.
They have interviewed more than 1,100 victims, refugees and
defectors, but have not been able to meet wounded soldiers or
families of state forces killed by rebels.
"We intend to go there without conditions to meet President
Assad to discuss access of our commission to Syria," said
Pinheiro, who went to Damascus in June in a personal capacity.
Del Ponte praised the panel's work in documenting
violations across Syria as providing a "big picture of the crime
base" needed to pursue responsibility up the chain of command.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Sophie Hares)