France says will study arming Syria rebels once govt formed

PARIS Nov 13 French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that Paris would look at the question of arming the Syrian National Council once it had created a transitional government.

"On the question of weapons deliveries, France did not support it as long as it wasn't clear where these weapons went," Hollande told a news conference after announcing that Paris recognised the new opposition coalition as the sole representative of the Syrian people.

"With the coalition, as soon as it is a legitimate government of Syria, this question will be looked at by France, but also by all countries that recognise this government."

