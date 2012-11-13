France says will study arming Syria rebels once govt formed

PARIS Nov 13 French President Francois Hollande
said on Tuesday that Paris would look at the question of arming
the Syrian National Council once it had created a transitional
government.
"On the question of weapons deliveries, France did not
support it as long as it wasn't clear where these weapons went,"
Hollande told a news conference after announcing that Paris
recognised the new opposition coalition as the sole
representative of the Syrian people.
"With the coalition, as soon as it is a legitimate
government of Syria, this question will be looked at by France,
but also by all countries that recognise this government."