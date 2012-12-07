WRAPUP 1-Rebels say Damascus airport is now a battle zone

* Rebels say: Approach airport "at your own risk"
* Russia plays down chances of diplomatic solution
* Clinton says events "accelerating" on the ground
By Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, Dec 7 Rebels fighting to topple Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad declared Damascus International
Airport a battle zone on Friday, warning civilians and airlines
they would approach it "at their own risk".
Fighting around the capital city has intensified over the
past week, prompting predictions among Western opponents of
Assad that an endgame is approaching in a 20-month-old conflict
that has killed 40,000 people.
"Events on the ground in Syria are accelerating, and we see
that in many different ways," U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said before talks on Thursday with Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov of Russia, which has backed Assad.
"The pressure against the regime in and around Damascus
seems to be increasing," Clinton said in Dublin.
Syria's government says that is not the case, and that the
army is driving rebels back from positions in the suburbs and
outskirts of Damascus where they have tried to concentrate their
offensive.
Many who have followed the events on the ground say talk of
an endgame is overblown or premature.
"I think it's unreasonable to expect that the battle is in
its last stages right now," said Rami Abdelrahman of the Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights, which has tracked the fighting
since it began in March 2011.
"The big advances are only in the media. The situation is
certainly not good, for anyone. The Syrian economy is dead. But
conditions for the rebels are not good either ... Rebel-held
parts of Aleppo are barely eating and are always at risk of army
shelling."
"It is true however that the regime is withdrawing from many
areas... and the regime is being exhausted," he told Reuters.
KEY SYMBOL
Cutting access to the airport 20 km (12 miles) from the city
centre would be a symbolic blow. The rebels acknowledge it is
still in army hands.
"The rebel brigades who have been putting the airport under
siege decided yesterday that the airport is a military zone,"
said Nabil al-Amir, a spokesman for the rebels' Damascus
Military Council. "The airport is now full of armoured vehicles
and soldiers."
"Civilians who approach it now do so at their own risk," he
said. Fighters had "waited two weeks for the airport to be
emptied of most civilians and airlines" before declaring it a
target, he added. He did not say what they would do if aircraft
tried to land. A rebel spokesman on Thursday said fighters would
not "storm the airport but we will blockade it".
Foreign airlines have suspended all flights to Damascus
since fighting approached the airport in the past week, although
some Syrian Air flights have used the airport in recent days.
Washington and its European and Arab allies have long sought
the overthrow of Assad, while Russia has shielded him at the
U.N. Security Council. Signs that President Vladimir Putin may
be losing patience with Assad have been detected at various
points, but so far Moscow has not shifted.
Lavrov played down the chance of finding a diplomatic
solution to the crisis in Syria after talks with Clinton and
international envoy Lakhdar Brahimi.
"Russia and the United States agreed that our experts will
meet in the coming days with Brahimi and his people for a
brainstorm and an exchange of opinions on how to move forward
toward a resolution," Lavrov said.
"I would not make optimistic predictions ... It remains to
be seen what will come out of this," he added, noting that
Brahimi knows the chance of success is "far from 100 percent".
U.S. "VERY CONCERNED" OVER CHEMICAL ARMS
The United States and its NATO allies have issued
coordinated warnings in recent days to Assad not to use chemical
weapons. United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon also urged
Assad not to use poison gas.
"I think there is no question that we remain very concerned,
very concerned that as the opposition advances, in particular on
Damascus, that the regime might well consider the use of
chemical weapons," U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said.
Syria has not signed an international chemical weapons
treaty banning poison gas, but has repeatedly said that it would
never use such weapons on its own people.
Assad's government said the warnings about chemical arms
were aimed at whipping up an excuse for military intervention.
NATO decided this week to send U.S., German and Dutch
batteries of air-defence missiles to the Turkish border, meaning
hundreds of American and European troops will deploy to Syria's
frontier for the first time since the war began.
The United States is in no hurry to get into another Middle
Eastern war. If it appeared that chemical weapons were about to
be used by Assad, or seized by an extreme Islamist faction among
the rebel forces, it could be driven to take action.
But some analysts say there is no long-range plan.
"Western powers have been too focused just on their endgame,
which was to see Assad go," says Hayat Alvi, associate professor
of national security studies at the US Naval War College. "There
is no substantive plan about any other contingencies, risks, and
post-Assad scenarios."