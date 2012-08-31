UPDATE 1-French plan to help Syria safe zones seen falling short

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 31 A French plan to channel aid to
rebel-held "liberated zones" in Syria falls well short of the
foreign-protected safe haven the opposition says it needs,
offering little hope of relief to the worsening plight of
civilians fleeing the chaos.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said France and
Turkey had identified areas in the north and south that had
escaped President Bashar al-Assad's control, creating a chance
for local communities to govern themselves without feeling they
had to flee to neighbouring countries.
"Maybe in these liberated zones Syrians who want to flee the
regime will find refuge which in turn makes it less necessary to
cross the border whether in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan or Iraq,"
Fabius said after a U.N. Security Council meeting in New York on
Thursday.
But the French plan is a far cry from the foreign-protected
"safe zone" advocated by Turkey, which is struggling to cope
with a growing exodus of Syrians onto its territory and is
increasingly frustrated by the lack of international consensus.
Ankara will continue to push for foreign agreement on
setting up a safe zone inside Syria at the U.N. General Assembly
next month and will try in the coming weeks to pressure Russia
and Iran, who strongly oppose any such action, Turkish
government sources said.
Assad's opponents will only be able to form a credible
transitional authority inside Syria if such a foreign-protected
safe haven is established, Syrian opposition figure Basma
Kodmani told Reuters.
"Such a provisional government needs to be based inside
Syria in the liberated areas ... That requires a safe zone where
it can be based," said Kodmani, who quit the Syrian National
Council (SNC) this week saying it was out of touch with forces
on the ground.
Civilians in rebel-held parts of Syria have suffered
frequent deadly air strikes from Assad's forces and in some
areas there are doubts about the control the rebels really have,
raising questions about the French strategy.
Fighters close to the Turkish border frequently cross into
Turkey to sleep, effectively putting the territory back into
Assad's hands at night.
Credible protection for "liberated" areas would require
no-fly zones patrolled by foreign aircraft, but there is no
chance of securing a U.N. Security Council mandate for such
action, given opposition from veto-wielding members Russia and
China.
NO-FLY ZONE VITAL
The northern town of Azaz, 3 km (2 miles) from the Turkish
border, is notionally a "liberated zone" but at least half the
population has fled and Assad's forces still shell the town from
a nearby military airport on an almost nightly basis.
Abu Musaab al-Surie, commander of a rebel unit of around 20
men, said a no-fly zone would mean they could take the airport.
"If we had no army planes bombing us, it would take two
days," he told Reuters last week.
It was not clear how Fabius's promise to allocate much of
its future 5 million euros ($6.25 million) aid for Syria to
these areas would protect civilians and deter them from fleeing.
Western powers have said they will not supply weapons to
lightly armed Syrian rebels, who have few answers to attacks by
Assad's combat planes and helicopter gunships.
After the council meeting to discuss the humanitarian crisis
ravaging Syria after 17 months of conflict, they said military
action to secure safe zones was still an option.
But they have shown little appetite for sending warplanes to
Syria to protect safe havens or mount the kind of NATO bombing
that helped Libyan rebels topple Muammar Gaddafi last year.
Turkey's government feels increasingly uncomfortable being
seen to support rebels with no clear road map in Syria and has
repeatedly made clear it will not undertake any kind of
intervention on its own.
"If it does something like this on its own it amounts to
occupying the territory of that country. This must be done in a
coalition and the fundamental desire is for it to be done with a
U.N. decision," said retired Major General Armagan Kuloglu, now
an analyst at a think-tank in Ankara.
But U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees António Guterres
questioned the idea of buffer zones.
"Bitter experience has shown that it is rarely possible to
provide effective protection and security in such areas," he
said.
Up to 300,000 Syrians have fled the country, while many more
are displaced inside it, and conditions for those trying to
escape the fighting are worsening, humanitarian agencies say.
Fabius said more help must be given to rebel-held areas and
that Paris and Ankara were working to identify individuals in
these zones who could be part of a future Syrian authority.
State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said earlier
this week that the United States had started programmes for
administrators in territories outside Assad's control.
"In the Syria of the future, these people will play an
important role because they have emerged out of the conflict and
they have the trust of the population," Fabius said.
The United Nations says nearly 20,000 people have been
killed in Syria since the uprising against Assad began in March,
2011. Syrian opposition groups put the death toll far higher.