UPDATE 2-Turkey to keep pushing for UN-backed Syria safe zones

* U.N. Security Council meeting yields little progress
* Turkey to urge UN General Assembly to help Syrian refugees
* France says some parts of Syria outside government control
By Nick Tattersall and John Irish
ISTANBUL/NEW YORK, Aug 31 Turkey will continue
to seek international backing for a foreign-protected safe zone
inside Syria after a U.N. Security Council meeting this week
failed to deliver much beyond a French plan to channel more aid
to rebel-held areas.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said France and
Turkey had identified "liberated zones" in the north and south
that had escaped President Bashar al-Assad's control and which,
if given funding and properly administered, could serve as a
refuge for civilians caught in the chaos.
But the French plan to allocate much of its future 5 million
euros ($6.25 million) aid for Syria to these areas stopped short
of the foreign-protected "safe zone" advocated by Turkey, which
is struggling to cope with a growing influx of refugees and is
increasingly frustrated by the lack of international action.
"Bashar al-Assad has come to the end of his political life.
At the moment, Assad is acting in Syria not as a politician, but
as an element, an actor, of war," Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan said in an interview broadcast on Turkish television
late on Friday.
Ankara will again push for foreign agreement on setting up a
safe zone at the U.N. General Assembly next month and will try
in the coming weeks to pressure Russia and Iran, who strongly
oppose any such action, Turkish government sources said.
Assad's opponents will only be able to form a credible
transitional authority inside Syria if such a foreign-protected
safe haven is established, Syrian opposition figure Basma
Kodmani told Reuters.
"Such a provisional government needs to be based inside
Syria in the liberated areas ... That requires a safe zone where
it can be based," said Kodmani, who quit the Syrian National
Council (SNC) this week saying it was out of touch with forces
on the ground.
AIR STRIKES
Civilians in rebel-held parts of Syria have suffered
frequent deadly air strikes from Assad's forces and in some
areas there are doubts about the control the rebels really have,
with fighters crossing into Turkey to sleep at night.
Credible protection for "liberated" areas would require
no-fly zones patrolled by foreign aircraft, but there is no
chance of securing a U.N. Security Council mandate for such
action, given opposition from veto-wielding members Russia and
China.
"We cannot take such a measure unless the United Nations
Security Council decides in favour of it ... First a decision
for the no-fly zone must be taken, then we would be able to take
a step towards a buffer zone," Erdogan said.
The northern town of Azaz, 3 km (2 miles) from the Turkish
border, is notionally a "liberated zone" but at least half the
population has fled and Assad's forces still shell the town from
a nearby military airport on an almost nightly basis.
Abu Musaab al-Surie, commander of a rebel unit of around 20
men, said a no-fly zone would mean they could take the airport.
"If we had no army planes bombing us, it would take two
days," he told Reuters last week.
Western powers have said they will not supply weapons to
lightly armed Syrian rebels, who have few answers to attacks by
Assad's combat planes and helicopter gunships.
After the U.N. council meeting to discuss the humanitarian
crisis ravaging Syria 17 months in to the conflict, they said
military action to secure safe zones was still an option.
But they have shown little appetite for sending warplanes to
Syria to protect safe havens or mount the kind of NATO bombing
that helped Libyan rebels to topple Muammar Gaddafi last year.
TURKEY UNCOMFORTABLE
Turkey's government feels increasingly uncomfortable being
seen to support rebels with no clear road map in Syria and has
repeatedly made clear it will not undertake any kind of
intervention on its own.
"A coalition must be established by at least NATO, the Arab
League or neighbouring countries. Otherwise it would amount to
an occupation if Turkey acts alone," said retired Major General
Armagan Kuloglu, now an analyst at a think-tank in Ankara.
U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees António Guterres
questioned the idea of buffer zones as a means to protect
civilians.
"Bitter experience has shown that it is rarely possible to
provide effective protection and security in such areas," he
said.
Up to 300,000 Syrians have fled the country, while many more
are displaced inside it, and conditions for those trying to
escape the fighting are worsening, humanitarian agencies say.
Fabius said more help must be given to rebel-held areas and
that Paris and Ankara were working to identify individuals in
these zones who could be part of a future Syrian authority.
State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said this week
that the United States had started programmes for administrators
in territories outside Assad's control.
"In the Syria of the future, these people will play an
important role because they have emerged out of the conflict and
they have the trust of the population," Fabius said.
The United Nations says nearly 20,000 people have been
killed in Syria since the uprising against Assad began in March
2011. Syrian opposition groups put the death toll far higher.