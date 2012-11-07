版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 7日 星期三

Bomb explosions hit pro-Assad Damascus district

AMMAN Nov 7 Multiple bomb explosions on Wednesday hit a hilltop district in Damascus populated by members of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's Alawite sect, witnesses said.

Smoke was seen rising from the enclave, known as Mezze 86, which is situated near the presidential palace, from what appeared to be heavy-calibre mortar bombs, several residents of Damascus said by phone.

