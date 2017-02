MANAMA Dec 24 Kuwait will hold a donor conference to gather humanitarian aid for Syria by the end of January, the emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al Sabah, said on Monday.

Speaking in Bahrain at the opening session of the annual summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a grouping of six oil-exporting Gulf Arab countries, Sheikh Sabah said Kuwait was acting in response to an invitation by U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon.