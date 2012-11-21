FEATURE-Syria now running a war economy as conflict spreads

* Conflict forces govt to raise spending but revenues
plunging
* Economic resources being directed to govt supporters
* Syria relying on aid from Iran, Russia - economists
* Govt may have to print money to finance economy
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Nov 21 At a rebel-controlled border
crossing in northern Syria, camps housing thousands of refugees
trying to flee the country occupy an area that less than two
years ago was usually crammed with lorries queuing to pass
through customs.
The capture of Bab al-Hawa, previously a throughfare for
exports from Turkey and the Gulf to the rest of the Middle East
and Europe, highlights the loss of transhipments through Syria
as conflict has spread, causing a sharp drop in income from
customs duties.
Plunging public revenues are a sign of the fiscal pressures
Damascus is facing in the wake of the 20-month-old uprising
against President Bashar al-Assad's government, which has
crippled industrial output and oil production and triggered a
sharp depreciation in the Syrian currency.
As the government focuses on trying to overcome the rebels
it i s directing economic resources to Assad supporters by
maintaining high subsidies, increasing public sector wages and
stockpiling wheat and other staple goods - o n top of having to
increase defence spending.
That is putting a severe strain on public finances, raising
the risk that the authorities will eventually have to resort to
printing money to support the economy, something Damascus has
long tried to avoid for fear of fuelling hyperinflation and
further social unrest.
Finance Minister Mohammad Juleilati, unveiling next year's
budget last month, announced a 13 percent rise in public sector
salaries and a 25 percent increase in subsidies on food, fuel,
power and agriculture.
"This is a war budget in which the bulk is spent on the army
and state employees to keep the government machinery going so
that it continues to function, especially in the areas that are
still under its control, and to show that the state is still on
its feet," said Samir Seifan, a prominent Syrian economist.
He was involved in policymaking before the crisis but has
since fled the country.
Juleilati's 2013 budget was 4 percent larger than this
year's at 1.38 trillion Syrian pounds ($19.62 billion) despite
plummeting revenues, notably from oil, which used to account for
45 percent of budget income. Now it contributes only 20-30
percent, economists estimate, as oil production has halved since
the crisis to around 200,000 barrels a day.
"Revenues have deteriorated and the authorities have used up
their reserves and what is keeping them afloat is some financial
aid from Iran and possibly Russia," said Seifan.
The budget, moreover, does not fully reflect the state of
the economy or government finances given secrecy surrounding
military spending and a flourishing unofficial economy in which
hundreds of thousands of Syrians pay no tax on income from
working in small workshops, doing seasonal agricultural work or
conducting illicit smuggling.
Sanctions imposed by Western countries banning the import of
arms from Syria and blocking the Assad government's access to
Western financial systems are aimed at choking off the m o ney
Assad needs to fund the Syrian military.
Seifan estimates that Syria's gross domestic product shrank
by at least 30 to 40 percent last year due to the collapse of
tourism, which used to account for 11 percent of GDP, and the
drop in oil output which previously contributed 23 percent of
GDP.
A near 65 percent drop in the Syrian pound since the crisis
began has sent the cost of importing fuel and other goods
surging and shortages are also evident.
"The shortages in gasoline and diesel are mainly due to
rising demand by the army," said a Syrian civil servant working
in a non-defence ministry, interviewed via Skype.
The government's budget deficit had been a manageable 3-5
percent of GDP before the crisis but the 2013 budget forecasts a
745 billion Syrian pound deficit, or nearly a quarter of the
country's pre-crisis GDP of $50 billion-$60 billion.
Subsidies on a range of goods from diesel to electricity to
sugar and rice consume almost 40 percent of government spending
while electricity costs eat up around 15 percent of the budget.
Sanctions against money transfers meanwhile have depleted
remittances from Syrians living abroad, whose transfers of $800
million annually had provided a social safety net. Their loss
has added to the plight of a population where military conflict
has displaced hundreds of thousands and reduced many towns and
city districts to rubble.
MYSTERY BUDGET
As the civil war has spread military spending has shot up,
including the costs of a myriad of security forces to defend
Assad. Exact figures are impossible to ascertain as military
spending is always shrouded in secrecy even in peace time,
according to Syria watchers.
"The bigger expenditure is on the army and security forces
but reliable figures are not available," said a senior
researcher at a Syrian government agency who requested
anonymity.
"There is a part we don't see, this is why the budget is a
mystery," he said.
The touchiest subject remains how much the authorities have
drawn on their real war chest - foreign and gold reserves that
were at least $18 billion before the crisis.
Prior to the conflict, it was an open secret that most of
the country's oil revenues would go to a secret defence budget.
In its 2013 budget, the government has at least 400 billion
Syrian pounds in unallocated items, which economists assume are
set for military purposes.
To help stem falling revenues, the authorities have reduced
penalties for customs violations to encourage businessmen to pay
back what they owe and have offered tax discounts to encourage
tax payments.
They have also retained the flow of some subsidised goods to
rebel-held areas as they hope to take back control.
"Even as planes bomb Syrian cities, the regime is still
trying to eventually win the loyalty of the people," said Samir
Aita, a prominent Syrian economist living in France.
In areas under rebel control in Aleppo and northern Syria,
however, tens of thousands of public sector workers have not
been paid because they participated in anti-government
demonstrations, economists say.
The government has been building up a secret stockpile of
staples including wheat, sugar and rice to use when it needs to
bolster popular support.
Many more internal tenders for wheat, barley and corn have
been held in recent months with the government securing
supplies. Traders say the buzz word among state grain buyers to
traders is "Set the price and mark-up and we will give it to
you."
Businessmen say government agencies have also cut red tape to
facilitate the procurement of commodities from eastern Europe
a n d to help businesses.
"There is now much more receptiveness by government agencies
to facilitate business," said Khalil Touma, managing partner of
GATSCO, a Syrian-based i n vestment firm.
Investment in road building and other infrastructure
projects has come to a halt as the conflict has spread,
economists say. They e s timate that reconstruction costs to
repair damage so far to the country's infrastructure, including
homes, will amount to at least $40 billion to $50 billion.
"Reconstruction and rehabilitating the infrastructure needs
an investment budget whose allocations can only be tapped
through foreign loans," Finance Minister Juleilati told
parliament in November.
Syria has requested a loan from Russia to support its
economy, with economists saying it is asking for up to $2
billion, although Russia has made no comment. If Damascus fails
to secure substantial overseas aid economists say it wi l l have
to resort to money printing, raising the risk of pushing
inflation - already running at 40 percent on an annual basis -
even further into hyperinflation.
Bankers in Damascus reported in June that the authorities
had already released new cash, printed in Russia, into
circulation to ensure the payment of public sector salaries and
expenses, although Syria's central bank denied such a move.
Economists say it may soon be forced to print money on a
much bigger scale.
"If they don't get enough loans from their allies Russia and
Iran they will print money and the pound will just jump from 100
to 200 to 300 against the dollar," said Seifan.
"The state is afraid of printing money because it will
create a social time bomb," he said. "But it could be
increasingly forced to do so to pay the army's salaries."