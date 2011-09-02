UPDATE 2-EU agrees on Syria oil embargo, other sanctions

* Western powers want more economic pressure on Assad
* Syrian oil exports to EU to end by Nov. 15
SOPOT, Poland, Sept 2 European Union governments
agreed on Friday to ban imports of Syrian oil and extended
sanctions to seven new Syrian individuals and entities to
intensify pressure on President Bashar al-Assad's government.
The United States, the EU and other Western powers want
Assad to end a violent five-month-old crackdown on pro-democracy
protesters that the United Nations says has killed 2,000
civilians. But Assad shows no sign of heeding their calls for
him to step down.
The EU has already banned Europeans from doing business with
dozens of Syrian officials, government institutions and
military-linked firms tied to the violence, but those measures
seem to have had little influence on Assad's policy.
Friday's steps are the first time the EU has targeted Syrian
industry and the key oil sector, but analysts say the sanctions,
which do not go as far as the investment ban imposed by the
United States last month, may have only a limited impact on
Assad's access to funds.
"In view of the gravity of the situation in Syria, the
Council today further tightened the EU's sanctions against that
country," EU governments said in a statement.
"The prohibition concerns purchase, import and transport of
oil and other petroleum products from Syria," they said.
Friday's decision also expanded the list of people and
entities subject to EU travel bans and asset freezes by seven,
including four individuals.
The measures goes into effect on Saturday. But Italy has won
an exemption on existing contracts, which can be fulfilled until
Nov. 15, underscoring divisions in Europe over energy sanctions
which have slowed the implementation of economic measures
against Assad.
Finnish Foreign Minister Erkki Tuomioja said such delays
blunted the impact of sanctions.
"I feel (it) is too late," he told reporters in the Polish
resort of Sopot, where EU foreign ministers were holding policy
discussions. "If we are serious, we should take any steps we
take immediately," he said.
BUILDING UP PRESSURE
Italy defended its demand for a grace period, with Foreign
Minister Franco Frattini saying Italian firms needed time to
adapt.
"It is a technical request," Frattini told reporters. "Given
that Italy imports 30 percent of all EU imports from Syria, we
need ... some weeks to comply with these sanctions, which we
support and which obviously Italy had always called for."
Dutch Foreign Minister Uri Rosenthal argued that the
sanctions would apply real pressure.
"They will go straight to the heart of the regime. This will
squeeze the regime," he said, but added that what was required
was a U.N. resolution and a tough stance towards Assad by the
Arab League.
Firms such as Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and
France's Total are significant investors in Syria.
Because of concerns in some capitals over risks to the
commercial interests of European companies, the 27-country EU
has tightened the screws on Syria incrementally.
EU countries are the main buyers of Syrian oil exports, but
industry sources say that even when imports to Europe are
blocked, European companies will continue operating within Syria
until the EU imposes sanctions on all cooperation with Syrian
energy firms.
So far, the threat of sanctions on Syria has had a limited
impact on oil markets as the country exports just 150,000
barrels per day, out of around 400,000 bpd it produces.
EU diplomats say talks on further sanctions will continue in
Brussels, including on a ban on European investments in Syria,
but it is unclear if consensus can be found. EU decisions on
sanctions are taken by unanimity.
Western powers are also concerned that the impact of
economic measures against Syria may be blunted by a lack of
international cooperation. Russia and China have resisted a push
led by the United States and Europe for a U.N. Security Council
resolution laying out more measures.
