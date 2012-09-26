版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 26日 星期三 12:48 BJT

Two explosions near Damascus army building-state TV

BEIRUT, Sept 26 Official Syrian television reported two explosions near an army staff building in the capital Damascus on Wednesday.

A fire broke out in the area, the television reported.

