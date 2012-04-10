UPDATE 2-Syria govt truce move "blatant lie" -France

By John Irish
PARIS, April 10 France denounced Syria's
assurance that its forces were complying with a U.N.-backed
ceasefire deal as a "blatant lie" and urged foreign governments
on Tuesday to challenge President Bashar al-Assad's
administration.
In scarcely diplomatic language, the French Foreign Ministry
spokesman said: "The Syrian foreign minister's statements this
morning, affirming an initial implementation of the Annan plan
by the Damascus regime, are a fresh expression of this blatant
and unacceptable lie.
"They are indicative of a feeling of impunity against which
the international community absolutely must react," the
spokesman, Bernard Valero, told reporters in Paris.
Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said in a statement released
late on Tuesday: "Assad lied to Kofi Annan, who has the total
support of the international community."
Visiting Moscow, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem
had said troops were already pulling back from cities in line
with a peace plan brokered by international envoy Annan.
But, citing Syrian sources and satellite images, Valero said
"none of the elements" of Annan's plan had been implemented.
"There is what the regime's representatives are saying and
then there is the reality," he said. "On average 100 people are
dying each day and it continues. Today, Syrian security forces
are still firing on populated areas and using heavy weapons,
armoured vehicles and helicopters. That's the reality."
Valero also referred to shots fired on Syrian refugees in
Turkey and said that Damascus was now not just "massacring its
own people but violating the sovereignty of its neighours".
He said France would host a meeting next week of governments
seeking to tighten sanctions against Damascus.
France, where President Nicolas Sarkozy is battling for
re-election this month, has led calls for Assad to step aside
and has championed the rebel cause for the past year. His early
military championing of the Libyan opposition, leading to the
fall of Muammar Gaddafi, won Sarkozy praise at home and abroad.
Juppe said he would talk with G8 partners at a meeting on
Wednesday to push the U.N. Security Council for further measures
to "impose the end of violence and a political process".