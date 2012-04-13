UPDATE 3-Sarkozy calls for Syria aid corridors

* Sarkozy says aid corridors needed to stop "massacres"
* Kofi Annan wants corridors to help 1 mln people
* France to hold Syria sanctions meeting April 17
By John Irish and Brian Love
PARIS, April 13 France called on Friday for the
creation of aid corridors to help Syrians escape "massacres",
saying a U.N.-brokered ceasefire offered an opportunity to put
the humanitarian measures in place.
Three anti-government protesters were killed when forces
loyal to Bashar al-Assad fought rebels near the border with
Turkey, undermining the day-old truce negotiated by peace envoy
Kofi Annan.
"I firmly believe the international community should live up
to its responsibilities and create the conditions for
humanitarian corridors so that these poor people who are being
massacred can escape a dictator," President Nicolas Sarkozy told
news TV channel i>tele.
Expressing doubt about Assad's commitment to the truce,
Sarkozy added: "I do not believe Bashar al-Assad is sincere.
Sadly I do not believe this ceasefire," he said.
Sarkozy, waging an uphill battle for re-election in a vote
that opens on April 22, said he discussed Syria with U.S.
President Barack Obama on Thursday, including a U.N.-backed plan
to send observers to ensure it was being implemented.
The Security Council is set to vote on the observer mission
later on Friday.
Paris, which has led calls for Assad to step aside, wants a
safe passage for relief organisations - with Syrian approval or
an international mandate - to get food and medicine to civilians
caught up in the fighting.
Annan's spokesman in Geneva also called for aid corridors to
be opened, saying about 1 million people needed help in Syria.
Under the French plan to bring in aid, humanitarian
corridors would link the frontiers of Turkey, Lebanon or Jordan,
to the Mediterranean coast or to an airport.
UNARMED OBSERVERS
Foreign Minister Alain Juppe has said the zone could be
protected by armed "observers", but has ruled out direct
military intervention. Diplomatic sources say a U.N. resolution
would be needed to create the corridors, but who would protect
it, be it peacekeepers or unarmed observers, is unclear.
Juppe's spokesman Bernard Valero said there was no specific
plan, but that with a ceasefire in place, setting up corridors
could be easier, unlike previous efforts which failed after
Syria, Russia and China opposed them.
"There is a humanitarian urgency," Valero said. "We're in a
different situation now to when Assad's helicopters and tanks
were firing on everything that moved. The ceasefire opens up new
opportunities for humanitarian aid."
Syrian opposition activists called mass protests for Friday
to test the fragile, day-old ceasefire.
Juppe said the Assad government had agreed to allow peaceful
demonstrations as part of Annan's six-point plan to end the
violence and begin political dialogue.
"The demonstrations must be allowed to take place today and
if the regime were to crack down on them, it would be a clear
violation of its commitments," Juppe said.
Sarkozy and Obama said they would continue to apply pressure
on Damascus, including at the U.N. Security Council.
As part of those efforts, Paris will hold an April 17
meeting of about 50 countries, including European Union and Arab
League states, to discuss strengthening sanctions and ensuring
that existing ones are implemented.
Valero also said Paris had now gathered information and
witness accounts of crimes against humanity committed by Assad's
government and was working to establish who exactly was
responsible.
"The atrocities committed in Syria for more than a year can
not be left unpunished," Valero said.