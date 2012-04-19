France urges humanitarian corridor in Syria

PARIS, April 19 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday that the solution for the crisis in Syria was the establishment of humanitarian corridors which would allow the opposition to President Bashar al-Assad to survive.

"Bashar al-Assad is lying ... He wants to wipe Homs off the map just like (former Libyan President Muammar) Gaddafi wanted to destroy Benghazi," Sarkozy said ahead of a meeting for foreign ministers on Syria in Paris on Thursday. "We called this meeting to gather all those who cannot stand that a dictator is killing his people."

"The solution is the establishment of humanitarian corridors so that an opposition can exist in Syria," Sarkozy told Europe 1 radio.