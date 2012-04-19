France urges humanitarian corridor in Syria

PARIS, April 19 French President Nicolas Sarkozy
said on Thursday that the solution for the crisis in Syria was
the establishment of humanitarian corridors which would allow
the opposition to President Bashar al-Assad to survive.
"Bashar al-Assad is lying ... He wants to wipe Homs off the
map just like (former Libyan President Muammar) Gaddafi wanted
to destroy Benghazi," Sarkozy said ahead of a meeting for
foreign ministers on Syria in Paris on Thursday. "We called this
meeting to gather all those who cannot stand that a dictator is
killing his people."
"The solution is the establishment of humanitarian corridors
so that an opposition can exist in Syria," Sarkozy told Europe 1
radio.