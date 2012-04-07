WRAPUP 7-Syrian violence claims 27 dead in run-up to truce

* Rebel army told Annan team it would honour truce
* Clashes and bombardments kill 27, including soldiers
* Each side says other steps up attacks before ceasefire
* Record number of Syrian refugees flee to Turkey
* Ban criticizes Syrian government
By Mariam Karouny and Douglas Hamilton
BEIRUT, April 6 At least 27 Syrian soldiers,
rebels and civilians were killed in violence on Friday,
opposition activists said, four days before a troop pullback
agreed by President Bashar al-Assad as part of a U.N.-backed
peace plan.
The Free Syrian Army (FSA) said it had met a delegation from
peace envoy Kofi Annan this week and confirmed its fighters
would stop shooting if Assad withdraws his tanks and troops to
barracks before a ceasefire deadline next Thursday.
"Talks were held and the FSA said if the regime commits to
the plan and withdraws from the cities and returns to its
original barracks then we are committed to the plan," Colonel
Riad al-Asaad told Reuters. He declined to give further details.
The plan calls for a troop withdrawal by April 10 and a
ceasefire by April 12. Assad told Annan two weeks ago he had
accepted the terms. The Annan plan does not stipulate a
withdrawal to barracks. It says the army must "begin pullback of
military concentrations in and around population centres".
But on Friday at the United Nations, Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon sharply criticized the Syrian government for the
persistent attacks on civilians and demanded it keep its pledge
to halt all military operations.
He suggested the latest killings were tantamount to a
violation of U.N. Security Council demands that Damascus move
toward a ceasefire.
"The 10 April timeline to fulfill the Government's
implementation of its (ceasefire and troop withdrawal)
commitments, as endorsed by the Security Council, is not an
excuse for continued killing," the statement from Ban's press
office said.
"The Syrian authorities remain fully accountable for grave
violations of human rights and international humanitarian law,"
Ban's statement said. "These must stop at once."
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said shelling had
killed at least 10 people, including four rebel fighters, in the
flashpoint central city of Homs. Two soldiers died in separate
clashes and one person was killed in the town of Douma, it said.
The British-based Observatory, which has a network of
contacts in Syria, also reported seven civilians and four
soldiers killed in clashes and bombardments in Anadan, north of
Aleppo. Three people were killed in Hama, it said.
Annan has said the government and opposition must stop
fighting at 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) on April 12, if Damascus meets its
deadline 48 hours earlier to pull back troops from cities and
cease using heavy weapons.
Assad's opponents have accused the Syrian military of using
the run-up to the ceasefire to intensify assaults. Syria has now
charged insurgents with doing the same.
"In recent days terrorist acts committed by armed groups in
Syria have escalated, especially since an understanding was
reached on Kofi Annan's plan," Syria said in a letter to the
U.N. released on Friday.
"The international community and the Security Council must
take the necessary measures to prevent and stop the funding of
any terrorist activities against Syria," it said.
Syrian forces were laying mines near the border with Turkey
to try to block a flow of refugees and supplies for insurgents,
rebel activists and a Turkish official said.
"The Syrians have been mining the border, especially the
southern Idlib part which has been restricting the flow of
refugees," said the official, who declined to give his name.
Turkey said there were now 23,835 Syrian refugees on its
territory of whom 2,800 arrived on Thursday alone, more than
double the highest previous one-day total.
TANKS IN ACTION
On Friday, activists reported tank fire in the town of Douma
near Damascus and in Anadan, Homs and Rastan.
"At least five tanks and 10 buses loaded with security men
and Shabiha (pro-Assad militia) entered Douma," a local activist
said. In Rastan, an activist said FSA fighters confronted a
morning tank thrust. "They blocked the advance and the Assad
army left. Then artillery started," he said.
Accounts are difficult to verify because Syria's government
restricts access to independent journalists.
Washington released on Friday commercial satellite images
it said showed that Syria has artillery poised to hit
residential areas, and has moved forces from one town to
another.
"The regime and the Syrian people should know that we are
watching. The regime cannot hide the truth," said Robert Ford,
the U.S. ambassador to Syria.
Ford said the images, which he posted on Facebook, showed
the withdrawal of tanks from Dael in Deraa province as well as
from Taftanaz, a village east of Idlib city in Idlib province.
However, he said "the Syrian government simply moved some
armored vehicles out of Taftanaz to the nearby town of Zirdana."
Assad blames the conflict on foreign-backed "terrorists" and
has proposed a parliamentary election on May 7 and other
reforms. His opponents dismiss these as a sham, saying it is
impossible to have a valid vote while bloodshed continues.
Anti-Assad demonstrations broke out after Friday prayers in
the eastern province of Hasakeh, in the town of Qamishli and
Deir al-Zor city, activists said. Protesters carried the white
and green rebel flag. Some saluted other rebel cities.
Loyalist forces have killed more than 9,000 people during
the unrest, according to a U.N. tally. Syria says 6,044 have
died, including 2,566 soldiers and police.
Western powers are not convinced Assad will honour the
promised truce and believe he may seek loopholes giving him more
time to cripple the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and deter protesters.
It is also uncertain whether the FSA has enough control over
its fighters to enforce Annan's ceasefire deadline.