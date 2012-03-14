WRAPUP 2-Violence across Syria, Annan awaits answer

* Annan says waiting for answers from Assad
* Bodies found dumped in mosque as army pounds northern city
* Rebels kill soldiers in separate ambushes
* Assad calls parliamentary election; U.S. calls it
"ridiculous"
* China offers aid, Wen says not taking sides
By Oliver Holmes and Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, March 14 U.N.-Arab League envoy
Kofi Annan kept up efforts to broker a halt to hostilities as
Syrian government forces killed dozens of people in the northern
city of Idlib, dumping their bodies in a mosque, opposition
activists said.
While Annan waited for an answer from President Bashar
al-Assad to his proposals to end the violence, the army
intensified its assault on the province of Idlib near the
Turkish border, intermittently shelling built-up areas and
spraying houses with machinegun fire in a bid to dislodge
anti-government fighters.
The rebels said they had hit back, killing some 22 soldiers
in two separate ambushes.
Clashes were reported in the eastern city of Deir al-Zor and
security forces shelled Homs, Syria's third largest city, as the
year-long uprising against President Bashar al-Assad's
authoritarian rule increasingly came to resemble a civil war.
The United Nations says more than 8,000 people have died in
the uprising and its refugee agency said on Tuesday that some
230,000 Syrians had fled their homes during the past 12 months,
of whom around 30,000 have sought safety abroad.
In an apparent bid to deter the exodus, Syrian forces have
laid landmines near its borders with Lebanon and Turkey along
routes used by refugees to escape the mayhem, advocacy group
Human Rights Watch said.
Speaking after meeting opponents of Assad in Turkey, Annan
said he was expecting to hear a response from Syria later on
Tuesday to "concrete proposals" he had made to end the
escalating violence.
But by evening there was no word on an answer, although the
Syrian parliament said Assad had ordered a legislative election
for May 7. It will be held under a new constitution, approved by
a referendum last month which the opposition and their Western
and Arab backers dismissed as a sham.
Russia and China have welcomed Assad's reform pledges,
including the promised election, and have blocked moves in the
United Nations to censure the Syrian leader.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday that Beijing
was taking no sides in the crisis, and that he was "deeply
pained" by the suffering of the Syrian people, though his
remarks did not suggest China's diplomatic position will change.
Earlier, state media said China will offer $2 million in
humanitarian aid through the Red Cross.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that
Syrian government forces would not stop fighting or withdraw
from their positions unless rebel forces instantly mirrored
their move.
The U.S. State Department was dismissive of Assad's election
plan: "Parliamentary elections for a rubber-stamp parliament in
the middle of the kind of violence that we're seeing across the
country? It's ridiculous," spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said.
STREWN BODIES
After a crackdown in the central city of Homs, the army has
intensified its operations in the north and has been shelling
the town of Idlib for the past three days.
An activist in the town, speaking by telephone, said
security forces had killed more than 20 people trying to leave
the area in the past two days and dumped their bodies in
al-Bilal mosque. When locals went to inspect the corpses, they
too came under fire, pushing the death toll above 50, he said.
Another activist gave a slightly lower death toll.
"When people came from the neighbourhood early this morning,
the security forces also started firing at them. In total, about
45 people were massacred," said the man, who like many in Syria
gave only his first name, Mohammed, for fear of reprisals.
Reports from Syria cannot be independently verified as the
authorities deny access to rights groups and journalists.
Video footage showed the bodies of several unidentified men
strewn on the floor of the mosque.
Army defectors killed at least 10 soldiers in an ambush in
Idlib region, while rebels also killed 12 members of the
security forces in the southern town of Deraa, according to the
British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Following meetings with Assad at the weekend in Damascus,
former U.N. chief Annan held talks in Ankara with the Syrian
National Council (SNC) - a fractious assortment of Assad
opponents whose leadership lives abroad.
Abdel Baset Seda, a member of the SNC's executive council
who attended the meeting, said Annan had been reluctant to
detail what he had proposed to Assad.
"But he (Annan) told us that the proposals included some
questions and that he is awaiting al-Assad's responses to them
and that he had plans depending on whether the responses came in
positive or negative," Seda told Reuters by phone from Turkey.
Seda added: "He (Annan) spoke with us about the humanitarian
situation in Syria and how to deliver emergency aid into Syria
to help the people and also spoke about the idea of sending
international monitors."
The United Nations said on Tuesday that it would soon deploy
human rights monitors in countries bordering Syria to collect
eyewitness testimony on atrocities committed in the country.
The SNC itself is deeply divided, as the resignation of
three prominent members from the council on Tuesday showed.
Haitham al-Maleh, a former judge and long-standing dissident
against four decades of Assad family rule, was joined by
opposition leader Kamal al-Labwani and human rights lawyer
Catherine al-Talli in announcing their resignation.
Syria lies in a pivotal position, bordering Turkey, Jordan,
Israel, Iraq and Lebanon. Its 23-million population comprises a
mix of faiths, sects and ethnic groups, and analysts say the
gathering conflict could destabilise the entire region.
On Tuesday, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),
the world's largest Islamic body, said it had received
permission by Damascus to send humanitarian aid to Syria, and
will send a team there soon to assess the population needs.