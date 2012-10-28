WRAPUP 2-Syria air force bombs cities, truce 'practically over'

* Air raid on northwestern village kills 14 civilians-LCC
* Syrian army blames "terrorists" for ceasefire violations
* Tension rises in northern Syria between Kurdish PKK and
rebels
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Oct 28 Syrian jets bombarded Sunni Muslim
regions in Damascus and around the country on Sunday, activists
said, as President Bashar al-Assad kept up air strikes against
rebels despite a U.N.-brokered truce that now appears to be in
tatters.
The Local Coordination Committees activists' organisation
said air raids killed 14 civilians, including women and
children, in the town of Bara in the northern province of Idlib,
where fighting has continued between Assad's forces and rebels
who have seized large parts of the rugged region.
"The ceasefire is practically over. Damascus has been under
brutal air raids since day one and hundreds of people have been
arrested," said veteran opposition campaigner Fawaz Tello, who
is well connected with rebels.
Speaking from Berlin, Tello said Sunni districts in the city
of Homs, 140 km (90 miles) north of Damascus and surrounding
countryside came under Syrian army shelling on Sunday.
It was not possible to verify events because of Syrian
restrictions on media access.
Both sides in the 19-month-old conflict have violated the
ceasefire to mark the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday. Brokered by
international peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi, the truce supposedly
began on Friday, the first day of the four-day holiday.
Syrian authorities blame "terrorists" for breaking the truce
and the opposition says a ceasefire is impossible while Assad
moves tanks and uses artillery and jets against populated areas.
A statement by the Syrian military said "blatant" rebel
violations proved they want to "fragment and destroy Syria".
"These terrorist groups must be confronted, their remnants
chased and an iron fist used to exterminate them and save the
homeland from their evil," the statement said.
Brahimi hopes to end the conflict that has killed at least
32,000 people and further destabilised the Middle East. It began
with a popular revolt in March last year against four decades of
authoritarian rule by Assad and his late father, Hafez al-Assad.
The ceasefire won international support, including from
Russia, China and Iran, President Assad's main foreign allies.
But the truce seems destined to share the fate of failed
peace efforts that have preceded it, with dozens of people
continuing to be killed daily and international and regional
powers at odds while they back different sides.
A sectarian divide between Assad's minority Alawite sect and
Syria's majority Sunnis is also growing, fuelling religious
fervour and attracting more foreign jihadists into the country.
DAMASCUS BOMBINGS
In the capital Damascus, activists and residents reported
explosions and smoke rising over the city as Syrian airforce
jets bombed the suburbs of Zamalka, Irbin, Harasta and Zamalka.
"I saw one jet flying high, away from the anti-aircraft guns
of the rebels, then it swooped and fired rockets," said one
witness, a resident of Damascus who did not want to be named.
Video taken by activists purportedly showed flattened
buildings in Irbin, their floors sandwiched and debris filling
the streets.
A statement by the Harasta Media Office, an opposition
activist group, said aerial and ground bombardments had killed
at least 45 people in the district since Friday.
Electricity, water and communications had been cut and
dozens of wounded at the Harasta National Hospital had been
moved as the bombardment closed in, the statement said.
Activists also reported fighting in the suburb of Douma to
the northeast, where Free Syrian Army fighters have been
attacking roadblocks manned by forces loyal to the government.
Two car bombs went off in the Damascus neighbourhoods of
Sbeineh and Barzeh, which have been active in the revolt,
resulting mostly in material damage, activists said.
Assad is a member of the minority Alawite sect, which is
distantly related to Shi'ite Islam. It has dominated
majority-Sunni Syria since the 1960s, when Alawite officers
assumed control of a military junta that had taken power in a
coup.
Warplanes also hit towns and villages in the eastern
province of Deir al-Zor, the northern provinces of Idlib and
Aleppo, where rebels have been trying to press their advantage
in rural areas by cutting off supply lines to the major cities,
none of which has fallen completely under opposition control.
Fighting was reported in Aleppo, Syria's industrial and
commercial hub. Rebels attacked road blocks manned by Assad's
loyalists and a 20-year-old girl was killed in army bombardment
on Suleiman al-Halabi neighbourhood, opposition activists said.
Rebel attempts to portray themselves as a united alternative
to Assad suffered a setback when clashes occurred on Saturday
between opposition fighters and members of the Syrian branch of
the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) in Ashrafieh. The Kurdish
district of Aleppo had up to now stayed out of fighting.
Mouhaimen al-Rumaid, coordinator for the Syrian Rebel
Front, said fighting began when PKK fighters helped Assad forces
defend a compound in Ashrafieh that came under rebel attack.
Rumaid said scores of people were killed and rebels seized
dozens of suspected PKK members.
"The Ashrafieh incident has to be contained because it could
extend to other areas in the northeast where the PKK is well
organised," he said.