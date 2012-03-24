WRAPUP 2-Homs pounded, Syrian tanks enter northern town

* Fighting reported in several Syrian cities
* Homs residents say civilians flee homes
* Kofi Annan arrives in Russia for Syria talks
By Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, March 24 Syrian forces pounded the
already battered city of Homs with tank and mortar fire and
troops raided a rebellious northern town on Saturday, leaving 10
civilians and four soldiers dead, opposition activists said.
With the year-long bloodshed showing no signs of abating,
the U.N.-Arab League peace envoy for Syria, Kofi Annan, flew to
Moscow in an effort to secure strong Russian support for his
efforts to bring about a ceasefire and open political dialogue.
While Western and Arab states are calling for President
Bashar al-Assad to stand down first, Russia is putting the onus
on the armed rebels and their foreign supporters to halt their
year-long uprising, saying its long-time ally Syria was ready
for talks.
"Russia sees an immediate end of violence in Syria is a
priority," the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday, a day
ahead of Annan's meeting with President Dmitry Medvedev.
"... the key task is to convince the Syrian opposition to
sit down at the negotiation table with the authorities and reach
a peaceful resolution of the crisis," it added.
On the ground, the idea of a negotiated peace seemed more
remote than ever, with clashes reported in numerous locations.
Four died in Homs, the epicentre of the anti-Assad revolt,
as the central city suffered another day of what activists said
was indiscriminate gunfire and shelling on residential areas.
"The shelling started like it does every morning, for no
reason. They are using mortar and tank fire on many
neighbourhoods of old Homs," an activist in Homs's Bab Sbaa
district told Reuters by Skype.
He said most residents in the area had fled to safer
districts and many were trying to escape the city altogether.
Syrian troops have repeatedly targeted Homs, Syria's third
largest city, and said last month they had regained the one-time
rebel bastion. However, a sharp upswing in violence this past
week suggests they are struggling to maintain control.
REBELS UNDER FIRE
However, the Homs activist, who declined to be named for
fear of reprisals, suggested the opposition Free Syrian Army was
also incapable of re-establishing their authority.
"The Free Syrian Army had been in Bab Sbaa when the army
started shelling the area four days ago and they weren't able to
block the army raids because they were getting hit by mortars at
the same time that armoured vehicles were coming in," he said.
"We only have a few rebels here left, there is nothing they
can do," he added.
Independent verification of the reports is impossible
because the Syrian authorities have barred access to foreign
journalists and human rights workers.
Further to the north, security forces killed at least one
person and wounded dozens more in raids on Saraqib, in Idlib
province bordering Turkey, according to the British-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), which has a network of
contacts in Syria.
"There are dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles storming
Saraqib now and there is heavy artillery fire," an activist
called Manhal said via Skype.
"A portion of the rebels have made a strategic retreat, but
there are rebel forces still inside, and about a third of
residents have fled the town," he added. SOHR later said around
60 percent had left Saraqib.
Mortars and heavy artillery fire hit also the city of
Qusair, in Homs province, reportedly killing three civilians.
In the southern province of Deraa, birthplace of the revolt,
SOHR said a man was shot dead at a checkpoint in an area where a
soldier had been gunned down. Three other soldiers were killed
in an attack in the northeastern province of Hasaka, it said.
RUSSIAN COMPLAINTS
Activists in the city of Douma, just north of the capital
Damascus, reported hearing explosions from heavy fighting
overnight as ambulances raced through the streets. By late
morning they said the fighting had eased and reported seeing
armoured vehicles and snipers deployed.
Army forces were also bombarding the town of Qalaat
al-Madyaq, close to Hama, in central Syria. SOHR said government
troops had have been trying to storm the city for two weeks, but
have met stubborn resistance.
More than 8,000 people have died in the uprising, according
to U.N. figures, with Western and Arab states accusing the
Syrian army of committing widespread brutal abuses.
The Syrian government says rebels have killed some 3,000
security forces and blames the violence on "terrorist" gangs.
Annan is leading international efforts to bring peace and
has drawn up a six-point plan, including demands for a
ceasefire, the immediate withdrawal of heavy armour from
residential areas and access for humanitarian assistance.
Attempts to halt the conflict have been stymied by divisions
between world powers, with Russia and China having so far vetoed
two U.N. resolutions highly critical of Damascus.
However, the pair did support a Security Council resolution
earlier this week endorsing Annan's mission and the former U.N.
chief is due to fly to Beijing after his Russia talks.
Moscow has accused the West of being too one-sided in the
conflict, arguing that outside support for rebels is fuelling
the fighting in Syria, which hosts a Russian naval base.
"We intend to outline at the forthcoming meeting our
essential approach to ensure ceasefire and end of violence in
Syria, which would be difficult to enforce until external armed
and political support of the opposition is terminated," the
Kremlin statement said on Saturday.