CORRECTED-WRAPUP 4-Annan says Syria accepts peace plan, U.S. sceptical

* Assad visits devastated rebel stronghold in Homs
* Annan sees "long and difficult task" to defuse conflict
* Main rebel group backs Annan - provided Assad goes
* UN raises death toll estimate to over 9,000
By Erika Solomon and Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, March 27 Syria has accepted a
U.N.-sponsored peace plan, international envoy Kofi Annan said
on Tuesday, as troops loyal to President Bashar al-Assad raided
rebel forces who have taken refuge across the border in Lebanon.
The United States reacted sceptically to Annan's
announcement, saying it would judge Assad's sincerity in
agreeing to the peace plan by what he did and not by what he
said, given his record of "over-promising and under-delivering."
Assad made a rare foray into the heartland of Syria's
year-old uprising, visiting a former rebel stronghold in the
city of Homs that his forces had overrun after weeks of shelling
and gunfire, apparently to make the point that he can now tour
the streets of the once bitterly fought-over district.
Syrian state television showed a video of Assad, wearing an
open-necked shirt with a blue suit, walking casually in the
devastated streets of the Baba Amr district and talking to
groups of supporters and troops in combat gear.
Baba Amr was an emblem of opposition and rebel army defiance
until it was reclaimed by government forces early this month
after 26 days of heavy bombardment which opposition activists
said was totally indiscriminate.
"Life will return to normal in Baba Amr, better than it was
before," Assad said.
Activists say hundreds of civilians and opponents of Assad
were killed in Baba Amr in February by shelling and snipers.
"He thinks he won and scored a great victory," said
opposition activist Saif Hurria, speaking by telephone from
Homs. "He wants to show the world he defeated and put down a
revolution. But ... it seems he can't even release the video
until he has left Homs. That is not control."
Opposition supporter Abu Jaafar said Assad's appearance in
Homs was "giving the green light to kill like this again".
DIPLOMACY
Annan, who represents the United Nations and the Arab
League, said through a spokesman that Assad had accepted the
basic terms of a peace plan which calls for national dialogue
but does not hinge on his leaving office.
However, Annan said earlier on a visit to China that "this
is going to be a long difficult task."
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacted coolly.
"Given Assad's history of over-promising and under-delivering,
that commitment must now be matched by immediate actions," she
told reporters in Washington.
"We will judge Assad's sincerity and seriousness by what he
does, not by what he says," she said, calling on him to order
his forces to stop firing and start withdrawing from populated
areas.
Western and Arab leaders are due to meet in Istanbul on
April 1 to discuss a political transition, and Clinton joined
the Arab League and Turkey in pressing various wings of the
Syrian opposition to unite.
"They must be able to clearly demonstrate a commitment to
including all Syrians and protecting the rights of all Syrians,"
she said. "We are going to be pushing them very hard to present
such a vision in Istanbul."
A meeting of Syrian opposition groups that aimed to show
they can unite to form an alternative to Assad was marred on
Tuesday when a veteran dissident and Kurdish delegates walked
out, saying their views were not being heard.
In a session on Monday, the People's Assembly of Syria
called on Assad to postpone parliamentary elections set for May
7 to allow time for what it called the consolidation of
comprehensive reforms and the outcome of a national dialogue.
Assad has used the army to crush protests against his
12-year rule but his Alawite Muslim minority and its allies
still have substantial popular support in the country.
Annan said his plan calls for withdrawal of heavy weapons
and troops from population centres, humanitarian assistance
being allowed in unimpeded, release of prisoners, freedom of
movement and access for journalists to go in and out.
The United Nations estimates more than 9,000 people have
been killed in Syria's upheaval over the past year, U.N. Middle
East envoy Robert Serry told the Security Council. Syrian
authorities blame foreign-backed terrorists for the violence and
say 3,000 soldiers and police have been killed.
VIOLENCE UNABATED
Opposition activists reported several civilian casualties in
shooting late Monday and overnight in the cities of Idlib and
Homs, in fighting between government forces and rebels.
Video posted on the internet by activists showed thick black
smoke and blazing buildings in a district of Homs. There were
wounded and bleeding men and women lying in a street.
Syrian troops advanced into north Lebanon, destroying farm
buildings in pursuit of Syrian rebels, residents said. Lebanese
security sources denied that the Syrian troops had stepped onto
Lebanese territory.
The border is poorly marked. Incursions have been reported
in the past months without triggering Lebanese protests.
Security appears to be fraying in many parts of Syria
despite repeated army offensives to regain rebellious territory.
Activists say the government is struggling to hold such areas
for long, with rebels swiftly re-emerging, as they have in other
parts of Homs.
Western and Arab governments which would be glad to see
Assad ousted are wary of what might replace the 40-year-old
family dynasty and its ruthless but predictable police state.
Russia and China have shielded Assad from Security Council
condemnation by vetoing two Western-backed resolutions over the
bloodshed, but approved a Security Council statement this week
endorsing Annan's mission.
Chinese Prime Wen Jiabao told Annan in Beijing that "the
efforts to seek a solution to the Syrian crisis are at a
critical juncture. We do believe that your mediation efforts
will lead to progress in seeking a solution to the Syrian
issue".
The opposition has so far rejected Assad's calls for
dialogue saying it is too late. The crackdown has angered Arab
countries including former allies Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which
favour arming the rebels.