WRAPUP 2 -Blasts and bullets after Syria accepts peace plan

* Activists say army goes on shelling opposition towns
* West sceptical of Assad's acceptance of peace plan
* Syria rejects any Arab League proposal in advance
By Erika Solomon and Douglas Hamilton
BEIRUT, March 28 Syrian government forces kept
up heavy weapons fire and siege tactics against opposition
strongholds on Wednesday despite President Bashar al-Assad's
acceptance of a peace plan calling for the army to withdraw to
its barracks, activists said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported military
action against towns and villages from the southern province of
Deraa to the Hama region 320 kms (200 miles) to the north.
Shelling was also reported in parts of Homs, Syria's third
largest city, where Assad on Tuesday toured the devastated
streets of a rebel bastion overrun by his troops earlier this
month after weeks of bombardment.
"Military forces accompanied by dozens of armoured vehicles
stormed the town of Qalaat al-Madiq and nearby villages (in
Hama)," the activist website reported. "This comes after weeks
of heavy gun and mortar fire and several failed attempts to
invade the town."
"The regime has been shelling our town for 18 days, they are
destroying our ancient fort," said one activist who gave his
name as Abu Dhafer. "Thousands of people have fled and nearby
villagers have gone to homes in safe areas. They are cramming
people into their homes, a dozen to a room, men, women and
children.
"The rebels have left the town, it is surrounded and being
shelled and we don't have enough weapons to fight back."
Syria has accepted a U.N.-sponsored peace plan calling for
the withdrawal of troops and heavy weapons from cities ahead of
peace talks between Assad and his opponents, special envoy Kofi
Annan said on Tuesday.
The United States, Germany and other Western powers greeted
the news with scepticism, saying they would wait and see what
Assad actually did, rather than take his word for it.
"We will judge Assad's sincerity and seriousness by what he
does, not by what he says," said U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton, calling on him to order his forces to start withdrawing
from populated areas.
Annan, who represents the United Nations and the Arab
League, said getting Assad's agreement in principle to his
six-point peace framework was an important first step but
implementing it "is going to be a long difficult task."
Damascus on Wednesday rejected in advance any initiative
relating to Syria by an Arab League summit in Baghdad, according
to the Lebanese TV channel al-Manar.
"Syria will not deal with any initiatives issued by the Arab
League on the Syria situation that is issued at the Baghdad
summit," a Syrian official was quoted as saying.
Annan's plan calls for the withdrawal of heavy weapons and
troops from population centres, for humanitarian assistance to
be allowed in unimpeded, for the release of prisoners, freedom
of movement and access for journalists to go in and out.
ATTACKS AT DAWN
Violent clashes between government troops and rebel ground
forces began at dawn in Basr al-Harir in southern Deraa after
security forces told residents to hand over the rebels or face
an attack, the Observatory report said.
When the army tried to storm the town of Rastan in central
Homs province in the early morning, three soldiers were killed
and at least four rebels wounded. Mortar rounds exploded in the
Old City of Homs, according to the activists' account.
Assad's opponents in the Syrian National Council (SNC) were
sceptical of the Annan plan and Assad's proclaimed acceptance of
its terms, and continued to press for him to stand down.
"He is buying time. It means more killing. He is playing
games," said SNC member Adib Shishakly. "Every hour we are
losing five people. So really, time is life."
Russia, one of Syria's staunchest allies, said it was
sceptical of the "Friends of Syria" meeting due to take place in
Istanbul on Sunday and that it feared it would be a cloak for
foreign interference.
"Such events, unfortunately, have a one-sided political
direction," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander
Lukashevich said at a weekly briefing on Tuesday.
"The participants are not seeking to establish an
inter-Syrian dialogue in the interest of ending the conflict
but, on the contrary, are probably preparing the ground for
interference from outside," he said.
Opposition unity talks that took place in Istanbul on
Tuesday got off to an unpromising start when veteran dissident
Haitham al-Maler and Kurdish delegates walked out, saying their
views were not being heard.
Clinton urged Syria's fractious opposition to unite.
"They must be able to clearly demonstrate a commitment to
including all Syrians and protecting the rights of all Syrians,"
she said. "We are going to be pushing them very hard to present
such a vision in Istanbul."
"RETURN TO NORMAL"
Assad on Tuesday morning made a foray into the heartland of
Syria's year-old uprising, visiting the devastated former rebel
stronghold of Baba Amr in the city of Homs, which his forces
overran after weeks of shelling. Syrian TV called it a "field
inspection", and it appeared designed to show he could safely
walk the streets.
"Life will return to normal in Baba Amr, better than it was
before," Assad told a small crowd of supporters and soldiers.
Syrian state television on Wednesday showed children in the
northern city of Idlib tripping gaily to school in complete
safety. A little later, it was reporting on the "terrorist"
menace stalking other parts of the country.
The United Nations estimates more than 9,000 people have
been killed in Syria's upheaval over the past year. Syrian
authorities blame foreign-backed terrorists for the violence and
say 3,000 soldiers and police have been killed.
U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay said Assad bore direct
responsibility for what his troops were doing and was therefore
liable for war crimes prosecution.
Pillay said children in detention were being tortured.
"It's just horrendous," she said. "Children shot in the
knees, held together with adults in really inhumane conditions,
denied medical treatment for their injuries."
Assad's crackdown on the year-old uprising has angered Arab
countries including former allies Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which
favour arming the rebels.
But Western and Arab governments which would be glad to see
Assad ousted are also wary of what might replace the 40-year-old
family dynasty and its ruthless, but predictable, police state.