WRAPUP 3-Syrian violence ignores peace diplomacy

* Activists say army goes on shelling opposition towns
* West skeptical of Assad's acceptance of peace plan
* Diplomats say UN looking at forming observer mission
By Erika Solomon and Douglas Hamilton
BEIRUT, March 28 Syrian forces bombarded cities
and towns in southern and northern Syria on Wednesday and
stormed villages, forcing thousands to flee after President
Bashar al-Assad accepted a peace plan calling for the army to
withdraw to barracks.
Assad's ally Iran backed the peace plan, saying Syria's
crisis "should be dealt with patiently", and Russia said it was
now up to Syria's opposition groups to also endorse the
proposals, which do not require Assad to give up power.
But the United States, Germany and the Arab League called
for action not words. UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon said
there was "no time to waste" in implementing a ceasefire.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported military
action against towns and villages from the southern province of
Deraa to the Hama region 320 kms (200 miles) to the north
including shelling in parts of Homs, where Assad on Tuesday
toured the devastated streets of a recaptured rebel bastion.
"Military forces accompanied by dozens of armoured vehicles
stormed the town of Qalaat al-Madiq and nearby villages (in
Hama)," the Observatory website reported. The town and its
imposing 13th century citadel had been under fire for 18 days,
said one activist who gave his name as Abu Dhafer.
"Thousands of people have fled and nearby villagers have
gone to homes in safe areas. They are cramming people into their
homes, a dozen to a room, men, women and children."
Four rebels, four civilians and four soldiers were killed In
the fighting and five civilians were killed in the shelling of
the district of Khalidiya in Homs, activists said.
Western and Arab powers who have called on Assad to step
down were unimpressed by news on Tuesday that he had accepted
the six-point peace plan of Kofi Annan, special envoy of the UN
and the Arab League, calling for the withdrawal of troops and
heavy weapons from cities ahead of peace talks.
"We will judge Assad's sincerity and seriousness by what he
does, not by what he says," said U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton, calling on him to pull the army back to base.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwlle said "it is actions
that count not words, and not just declarations of intent".
Diplomats in New York said one of the ideas Annan is pushing
is a U.N. observer mission to monitor an eventual ceasefire. An
international ceasefire monitoring mechanism for Syria would
probably need a U.N. Security Council mandate, they said.
One possibility is to temporarily boost an existing U.N.
observer mission in the Middle East and enhance its mandate to
include Syria, they said.
One senior diplomat said that an observer mission would
probably include citizens of Arab and non-Arab countries, though
it is unlikely that the Arab League would be formally involved
in the creation of a mandate because Syria would oppose that.
"When the time comes, I think the Security Council will
adopt a resolution (on an observer mission)," he said.
SYRIA REJECTS ANY ARAB INITIATIVE
Arab foreign ministers, meeting in Baghdad ahead of an Arab
summit, called for the peace plan to be put into action.
"We cannot be impartial on this matter of daily violence,
killing and bloodletting," Iraq's Foreign Minister Hoshiyar
Zebari told reporters. "The international resolution, which
Syria has approved, we believe it's a positive and constructive
step... But it needs implementation".
Arab states, split over how to deal with Syria's crisis that
threatens to inflame the region's sectarian fault lines,
appeared to back away from their initial proposal that Assad
step aside to allow his deputy to delegate and foster talks.
Assad's government rejected in advance any initiative
relating to Syria by an Arab League summit in Baghdad.
"Syria will not deal with any initiatives issued by the Arab
League on the Syria situation that is issued at the Baghdad
summit," a Syrian official was quoted as saying.
Assad's opponents in the Syrian National Council (SNC) were
skeptical of the Annan plan and Assad's proclaimed acceptance of
its terms, and continued to press for him to stand down.
"He is buying time. It means more killing. He is playing
games," said SNC member Adib Shishakly. "Every hour we are
losing five people. So really, time is life."
Russia, by contrast, said the "Friends of Syria" meeting due
to take place in Istanbul on Sunday would just be a cloak for
one-sided foreign interference.
It urged Syrian opposition groups "to follow the example of
Damascus and clearly declare their agreement with ... the
peaceful resolution proposals" of Annan.
Clinton urged Syria's splintered opposition to unite.
"They must be able to clearly demonstrate a commitment to
including all Syrians and protecting the rights of all Syrians,"
she said. "We are going to be pushing them very hard to present
such a vision in Istanbul."
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said
Syrian forces shot dead two freelance British journalists of
Algerian descent and wounded a third during an attack on Monday
in the town of Darkoush near the Turkish border.
It quoted a Syrian witness who had been helping them.
The United Nations estimates government forces have killed
more than 9,000 people in the upheaval over the past year.
Syrian authorities blame foreign-backed terrorists for the
violence and say 3,000 soldiers and police have been killed.
U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay said Assad bore direct
responsibility for what his troops were doing and was therefore
liable for war crimes prosecution.
Pillay said children in detention were being tortured.
"It's just horrendous," she said. "Children shot in the
knees, held together with adults in really inhumane conditions,
denied medical treatment for their injuries."