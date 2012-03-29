WRAPUP 6-Assad says foreign aid to rebels must stop under peace plan

* Assad commits to success of Annan peace mission
* Britain announces more support for opposition groups
* Fighting, assassination kill at least 22 people
* Arab League drops demand that Assad quit
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, March 29 President Bashar al-Assad said
on Thursday Syria would spare no effort to ensure the success of
international envoy Kofi Annan's peace mission but warned it
would not work without securing an end to foreign funding and
arming of rebels opposing him.
Assad is under international pressure to call his troops and
tanks back to their bases, a year into a popular revolt against
his iron rule. Fighting between troops and rebels killed at
least 38 mo re people on Thursday, 15 of them soldiers.
The state news agency SANA quoted Assad, in a letter to the
leaders of the BRIC economic powers, which include his key ally
Russia, as saying "countries which support the armed groups with
money and weapons must be persuaded to stop this immediately".
At the same time, Britain said it was doubling non-military
aid to opponents of Assad and expanding its scope to equipment,
possibly including secure telephones to help activists
communicate more easily without fear of detection and attack.
The aid, worth $800,000, "includes agreement in principle
for practical non-lethal support to them inside Syria," Foreign
Secretary William Hague said.
Arab leaders at a summit in Baghdad endorsed the peace plan
floated by Annan, the special U.N. and Arab League envoy on
Syria, and - betraying scepticism about Assad's commitment --
called for it to be implemented "immediately and completely".
The six-point plan envisages a ceasefire, possibly under
U.N. monitoring, a withdrawal of heavy weapons and troops from
population centres, humanitarian assistance, release of
prisoners and free movement and access for journalists to Syria.
Arab League leaders quietly dropped an earlier demand that
Assad give up the presidency. The Annan plan, endorsed by the
U.N. Security Council, makes no such demand, unlike a previous
blueprint for change that was vetoed by Russia and China.
"The solution for the crisis is still in the hands of the
Syrians as a government and opposition," Arab League
Secretary-General Nabil Elaraby told the summit gathering in the
Iraqi capital, the first there in 20 years.
Earlier, the League took a line closer to the hardline
stance of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, calling for Assad to transfer
powers to a deputy to allow for a unity government and early
elections.
But a shift in the Arab position transpired after Russia and
China blocked a Security Council endorsement of that proposal
and the Arab League's own observation mission in Syria
unravelled from internal splits, failing to stem the bloodshed.
Syria's opposition groups continue to demand that Assad must
go, and have not agreed to any peace talks with his government.
Elaraby called for the Security Council to issue a binding
resolution to "not only stipulate the necessity of stopping the
violence, but also finding a suitable mechanism to cease fire."
One idea Annan is pushing is a U.N. observer mission,
diplomats say, and Elaraby said there had been suggestions that
there should be "Arab participation".
ASSAD'S DEMANDS
"President Assad said that for his mission to succeed, Annan
must focus on drying up the wells of support for terrorism
pointed at Syria, especially from countries which have announced
that they are arming and financing the terrorist groups in
Syria," SANA reported.
"In return for the formal commitment to the success of
Annan's mission it is necessary to obtain commitments from the
other parties to halt the terrorist acts by the armed groups and
to withdraw the weapons of these groups and call on them to stop
their terrorist acts ..." Assad's letter said.
In an apparent reference to Turkey, a former ally that now
hosts the rebel Free Syrian Army, he singled out "neighbouring
countries that harbour these groups and facilitate their
terrorist operations".
Assad said a national dialogue would start soon, including
"all groups which work for the security and stability" of Syria.
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon kept up pressure on
Assad, saying he must turn his stated acceptance of the peace
plan into action, to shift his country off a "dangerous
trajectory" with risks for the entire region.
Syria sits at a crossroads of Middle East conflict bordering
Turkey, Jordan, Israel, Iraq and Lebanon. Its 23-million
population comprises a mix of faiths, sects and ethnic groups
whose tensions resonate in neighbouring states.
"It is essential that President Assad put those commitments
into immediate effect. The world is waiting for commitments to
be translated into action. The key here is implementation, there
is no time to waste," Ban told the Arab League summit.
OPPOSITION MEETS BACKERS
In Istanbul, Syrian opposition representatives met to try to
settle deep internal disputes before the arrival of Western
foreign ministers for a "Friends of Syria" conference on Sunday
to map out where the year-old uprising is heading.
The chances of Western powers deciding to arm the insurgents
at this point appeared to be very remote.
Reports from the opposition Syrian Observatory for Human
Rights, which monitors the violence, said at least 23 people and
15 government soldiers were killed nationwide on Thursday - in
army raids on villages, in a rebel ambush and in clashes.
SANA said two colonels were assassinated in a morning attack
in Aleppo, Syria's second city, while on their way to work. It
said gunmen kidnapped Air Force General Mohammad Amr al Darbas
in Damascus province.
The United Nations says Assad's forces have killed 9,000
people. Damascus blames foreign-backed "terrorists" for the
violence and says 3,000 soldiers and police have been killed.
Western powers have expressed doubt about Assad's stated
willingness to implement the peace plan. Russia has urged
Western-backed opposition groups to match Damascus and endorse
the proposals of Annan, a former U.N. secretary general.
Syria's big-power backers, Russia and China, have turned up
the heat on Assad by endorsing the Annan plan, with the unspoken
implication that if he fails to act on it, they may be prepared
to back action by the U.N. Security Council.
Sunni Muslim powers Saudi Arabia and Qatar have suggested
arming Syria's mainly Sunni opposition. But Arab states outside
the Gulf, such as Algeria and Shi'ite Muslim-led Iraq, urge more
caution, fearing an all-out sectarian war.
"In our experience in Iraq, we see that arming both sides
will result in proxy wars regionally and internationally. This
option will provide the grounds for foreign military
intervention in Syria," Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki told
the Arab leaders.