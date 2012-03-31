WRAPUP 3-Syria says revolt over, but army still shooting

* Anti-Assad revolt has failed, government says
* Troops must pull back gradually to maintain security
* Rebels say they will cease fire if tanks, artillery depart
* US, Gulf states urge Annan to set timeline for next steps
By Douglas Hamilton and Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, March 31 Syria says the year-old revolt
to topple President Bashar al-Assad is over, but the army again
shelled opposition areas on Saturday and rebels said they would
not cease fire until tanks, artillery and heavy weapons are
withdrawn.
Washington and Gulf Arab states urged peace envoy Kofi Annan
to set a timeline for "next steps" if there is no ceasefire, and
Saudi Arabia repeated a call for rebels to be armed.
Annan has said neither measure would be helpful. The former
U.N. chief's mission has brought no respite in the killings.
Syria also said it would keep its forces in cities to
"maintain security" until it is safe to withdraw in line with
the peace deal, which Assad has said he accepts.
Annan's plan says the army must stop violence immediately
and be the first to withdraw forces.
"We cannot accept the presence of tanks and troops in
armoured vehicles among the people," a spokesman for Free Syrian
Army commanders inside Syria said.
"We don't have a problem with the ceasefire. As soon as they
remove their armoured vehicles, the Free Syrian Army will not
fire a single shot," Lieutenant Colonel Qassim Saad al-Din told
Reuters by telephone from Homs.
A rebel officer in Damascus said separately: "When Assad's
gangs stop the shelling and killing of civilians, then our
leaders can issue an order to stop operations and we will commit
to it to show our good intentions."
Opposition activists reported 25 people killed and five
bodies found bearing signs of torture, including two children.
A protest singer in Kafr Ruma was killed when his house was
raided. A young man and his sister were shot dead when state
forces stormed their village, and a man died of gunshot wounds
inflicted during a protest in Damascus.
HOMS UNDER FIRE
Artillery and mortars pounded a pro-opposition part of Homs
city, killing one. Ten deaths were reported in Homs province.
"Mortars are falling every minute and the sounds of
explosions are shaking the (Khalidiya) neighbourhood," the
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Rocket fire killed a child in the al-Bayyada area of Homs
and a man was killed in crossfire in clashes near a checkpoint.
In southern Deraa province, five were killed by machinegun
fire in Kharbat Ghazaleh and three died from wounds sustained in
clashes on Friday. Rebels killed six soldiers, including a
lieutenant colonel in Deir al-Zor, the Observatory said.
Despite the violence, Damascus says it has the upper hand.
"The battle to topple the state is over," Syrian Foreign
Ministry spokesman Jihad al-Makdissi told Syria TV late on
Friday. "Our goal now is to ensure stability and create a
perspective for reform and development in Syria while preventing
others from sabotaging the path of reform."
His assertion follows army victories over rebel strongholds
in the cities of Hama, Homs and Idlib, and Assad's acceptance
this week of Annan's plan that does not demand he step down.
The political opposition remains divided and prospects of
Western-led military intervention are close to zero.
Assad's opponents have not yet formally accepted the plan.
They were due to meet the foreign ministers of allied
Western powers, including U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton, on Sunday at a "Friends of Syria" conference in Turkey,
which provides a safe haven for Syrian rebels.
After Clinton met Gulf foreign ministers in Riyadh on
Saturday, they said Annan should set a timeline for unspecified
measures should his efforts fail to halt the bloodletting.
"Given the urgency of the joint envoy's mission, (U.S. and
Gulf ministers) urged the joint envoy to determine a timeline
for next steps if the killing continues," a statement said.
Saudi Foreign Minister Saud al-Faisal told a news conference
with Clinton: "The arming of the opposition is a duty, I think,
because it cannot defend itself except with weapons."
WESTERN SCEPTICISM
Assad has endorsed Annan's six-point peace plan, which has
the U.N. Security Council's unanimous backing, but Western
leaders say the 46-year-old Syrian leader has broken similar
promises before and must be judged by actions not words.
Syria's Makdissi said Annan, who met Assad in Damascus on
March 10, had acknowledged the government's right to respond to
armed violence during the ceasefire phase of the peace plan.
"When security can be maintained for civilians, the army
will leave, he said. "This is a Syrian matter."
Annan's plan says Syria must stop putting troops into cities
forthwith and begin taking them out.
"The Syrian government should immediately cease troop
movement towards, and end the use of heavy weapons in,
population centres, and begin pullback of military
concentrations in and around population centres," it states.
A sustained end to violence by all sides would be supervised
by a U.N. team of around 250 monitors, diplomats said.
Western diplomats say the key to any ceasefire deal lies in
the sequencing of the army pullback and ending rebel attacks.
They say the opposition won't feel safe negotiating before
the army stops shooting, but also note it would be impractical
to expect a complete government pullout before rebels respond.
More than 9,000 people have been killed by Assad's forces
during the revolt, according to the United Nations, while
Damascus says it has lost about 3,000 security force members.
Western and Arab foreign ministers backing Syrians trying to
topple Assad will seek clear endorsement of the Annan plan from
the Syrian National Council (SNC), although they themselves
doubt whether Assad will genuinely try to implement it.
In Libya a year ago, the West and the Arabs quickly granted
recognition to a revolutionary national council as the sole
legitimate government of Libya. They are not close to doing the
same for the splintered SNC in Syria, diplomats say.
There is also little chance they will agree to arm rebels.
If Assad fails to keep his word, Annan would have to decide
whether to call time and tell the United Nations he has failed
to make peace through a "Syrian-led process".
The issue would then return to the U.N. Security Council,
with increased pressure on Assad's allies Russia and China,
which have endorsed Annan's mission, to get tough with Damascus.