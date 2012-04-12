WRAPUP 1-Call for Friday protests is first test of Syria truce

* Opposition fears protests will spark new crackdown
* U.N. may agree observer force on Friday
* Syria urged to implement U.N.-backed peace plan
By Dominic Evans and Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, April 13 Syrian opposition activists
called mass protests for Friday to test a fragile, day-old
ceasefire by President Bashar al-Assad's forces, and
international pressure mounted for Damascus to fully comply with
a U.N.-backed peace plan.
Anxious to build on a truce between the armed forces and
rebels which brought an eerie calm to Syria on Thursday, after
more than a year of clashes, the U.N. Security Council worked on
a resolution authorising U.N. observers to monitor it.
World leaders welcomed the halt in fighting which had
threatened to spill over into neighbouring countries and U.N.
Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said the situation looked calmer.
"The world is watching, however, with sceptical eyes since
many promises previously made by the government of Syria have
not been kept," he told a news conference in Geneva.
Along with the withdrawal of forces from population centres,
U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan's six-point plan calls for
talks with the opposition aimed at a "political transition", the
release of political prisoners, access for humanitarian aid and
journalists, and for the authorities to "respect freedom of
association and the right to demonstrate peacefully".
Burhan Ghalioun, head of the opposition Syrian National
Council (SNC), said he did not trust the authorities to allow
the renewal of protests after Friday prayers, a feature of the
uprising that has been subdued by violence in recent months.
The authorities, he said, had their "hand on the trigger".
"While we call on the Syrian people to protest strongly...
we ask them to be cautious because the regime will not respect
the ceasefire and will shoot," he told Reuters.
AUTHORISED PROTESTS
The Syrian Interior Ministry said only pre-authorised
demonstrations would be permitted by police, a caveat which the
opposition said did not bode well.
"This is ridiculous," said an activist called Musab from
Hama city, a focus of opposition activity and government
bombardment along with Homs and Idlib. "They will not give you
permission and you will be taken to jail if you ask for it".
He said a demonstration on Wednesday in the town of Qalat
Madiq, in Hama province, had been broken up by security forces
firing, and nine people were arrested. Most independent media
are banned from Syria, making such reports impossible to verify.
In Homs, where opposition stronghold districts were all but
deserted, activist Yazan expressed doubt people would dare to go
out because snipers, tanks and soldiers were still in place.
"People are wary and they believe that this ceasefire is only
temporary. Nobody is leaving their homes," he said.
The SNC's spokesman said Assad could simply not afford to
stop shooting, since that would allow a new wave of mass
protests against his family's four decades of absolute power.
"As soon as there is a real ceasefire, people will come out
to the streets, demonstrating and demanding his removal, his
stepping down. So I think the regime has to retaliate by opening
fire again," spokesman Bassam Imadi told Reuters in Istanbul.
"But lets hope for the better."
OBERVER DEPLOYMENT
Annan, mandated by the United Nations and Arab League, has
called for 200 to 250 unarmed U.N. observers to monitor the
ceasefire.
A similar Arab League mission ended in disarray amid
mounting violence in January, but Russia's U.N. Ambassador
Vitaly Churkin said the 15-member Security Council could adopt a
resolution authorising the deployment of a U.N. observer force
as early as Friday.
"The full-fledged mission will take some time to deploy ...
If we are able to put 20 or 30 monitors (there) early next week,
very good," Churkin said. "If we are able to put more in the
next few days that's even better."
A draft resolution drawn up by the United States would have
the Council authorise an initial deployment of up to 30
observers and demand the withdrawal of troops and heavy weapons
from population centres and an end to violence on all sides.
It included a vague threat of future action against
Damascus, saying the council "expresses its determination, in
the event that the Syrian government does not implement its
commitments, to consider further measures as appropriate".
It was not immediately clear how Russia and China, which
vetoed two previous resolutions condemning Assad's 13-month
assault on anti-government protesters, reacted to the draft,
which diplomats discussed behind closed doors on Thursday.
Most of the demands in it were addressed to the Syrian
government, which could irritate Moscow and Beijing. Both have
welcomed the ceasefire while emphasising the requirement for
rebel forces to comply.
The United States and European Union have imposed their own
sanctions against Damascus after failing to persuade Russia and
China to join in.
Moscow and Beijing are wary of further U.N. moves, alarmed
by the way last year's Security Council resolution on Libya led
to military intervention, though Western leaders are also
cautious about intervening in Syria's mix of religious and
ethnic groups.
Ban said there had been a surge in Syrian refugees fleeing
to Turkey and Lebanon this week and an estimated 1 million
people inside Syria now needed humanitarian assistance.
He was urging Assad to keep his promise and to exercise
maximum restraint, he said.
"This ceasefire process is very fragile - it may be broken
any time if, and when, there is another gunshot," Ban said.
"This is a very worrisome."