WRAPUP 4-Syria-UN agree on terms of monitoring mission

* Syria-U.N. agree to terms of expanded monitoring mission
* China says "seriously studying" the idea of sending
observers
* Sarkozy calls for establishment of "humanitarian
corridors"
* "Friends of Syria" ministers to meet in Paris
* Shooting after U.N. observers leave town
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, April 19 Syria and the United Nations
signed an agreement on Thursday on terms for hundreds of
observers to monitor a ceasefire, but diplomatic wrangling still
lies ahead to persuade the West the mission will have the clout
needed to ensure peace.
An advance party of half a dozen U.N. observers are already
in Syria observing a week-old truce, but the question of whether
that can be expanded to a full-blown monitoring mission is up in
the air, especially as a week-old ceasefire has yet to halt
violence in the worst-hit parts of the country.
The 15-member U.N. Security Council - divided between
Western countries that want to topple Syria's President Bashar
al-Assad and Russia and China which support him - must agree the
proposal to send a larger observer force.
The council will meet on Thursday to receive a briefing from
mediator Kofi Annan's deputy, Jean-Marie Guehenno.
"This preliminary agreement ... aims to facilitate the task
of the observers within the framework of Syrian sovereignty," a
statement from the Syrian Foreign Ministry said.
U.S. and European diplomats on the Council have suggested
that Syria's lack of full compliance with a week-old ceasefire
might make it difficult for them to support an expanded observer
mission.
Russia and China will approve a mission only under a part of
the U.N. charter that requires the consent of Assad's
government, giving Damascus a veto over its mandate. Discussion
has focused on a force of at most a few hundred people, a tiny
fraction of the size of peacekeeping forces normally deployed to
conflict zones.
In the first progress report since the Council passed a
resolution on Saturday authorising the initial deployment of
observers, Secretary-General Ban ki-moon said Syria has not
fully withdrawn troops and heavy weapons from towns, failing to
send a "clear signal" about its commitment to peace.
On Wednesday, gunfire erupted close to the advance team of
U.N. observers, who had been swarmed by anti-Assad protesters.
On Thursday the team went to a rural area near the town of
Deraa, where the uprising against Assad began 13 months ago.
Amateur video footage posted on the Internet showed the team's
head, Colonel Ahmed Himmiche, wearing a U.N.-style turquoise
bullet-proof vest as he walks through a crowd of protesters.
A demonstrator wraps his arm around Himmiche and shouts:
"The people want the execution of Bashar (al-Assad)," as
Himmache, who must act as a neutral observer, looks ill at ease.
The anti-Assad Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
Syrian forces were shooting in the town of Herak, in southern
Syria, shortly after the U.N. team left the area on Thursday.
Ban had proposed an expanded mission of 300 personnel to
monitor the shaky ceasefire. French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe
said the mission would require between 300 and 400 people to
oversee the country properly.
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said 250 was a
"reasonable number", adding they should be from countries such
as China, Russia, Brazil, India and South Africa - all more
sympathetic to Damascus than are the West or the Arab League.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin said Beijing
was "seriously studying" the idea of
participating.
RUSSIA SCOLDS "FRIENDS OF SYRIA"
U.S., Arab and European foreign ministers from an informal
"Friends of Syria" group of states opposed to Assad are due to
meet in Paris on Thursday evening to tighten pressure on
Damascus.
Russia said it was not up to the self-appointed group to
evaluate Syria's implementation of the peace plan.
"When the so-called Syrian group of friends meet and
somebody says 'Now we'll assess how Assad implements Kofi
Annan's plan', it is a wrong attempt ... We cannot privatise
(the plan) and we will not let it happen," Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov said at a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said the solution for the
crisis in Syria was the establishment of a humanitarian corridor
that would allow the opposition to Assad to survive.
Assad "wants to wipe Homs off the map just like (former
Libyan leader Muammar) Gaddafi wanted to destroy Benghazi",
Sarkozy said. "We called this meeting to gather all those who
cannot stand that a dictator is killing his people."
"The solution is the establishment of humanitarian corridors
so that an opposition can exist in Syria," Sarkozy told Europe 1
radio. France has proposed such steps before but has not spelled
out how they could be carried out without a U.N. mandate
allowing force beyond what Assad would permit.
On Wednesday, 22 people were killed in Syria, including 13
civilians during shelling in Homs, said the British-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights, which compiles information from
anti-Assad activists. Syria's state news agency said 13 people
were killed by "armed groups", including six law enforcement
officials after a roadside bomb.
In Ban's report, the secretary-general expressed some hope
that there may be a chance for progress on ending the conflict.
He said the advance team "enjoyed freedom of movement" in
Deraa, but its initial request to visit Homs, a centre of the
uprising against Assad, had been refused.
Activists posted footage on the internet of further shelling
in Homs city on Thursday.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who will attend the
meeting in Paris, said on Wednesday that Syria was at a turning
point.
"Either we succeed with ... the Annan plan with the help of
monitors ... or Assad will squander his last chance before
additional measures have to be considered," she said.
Two previous Friends of Syria meetings, in Tunisia and
Turkey, produced more rhetoric than results, and it was not
clear what Thursday's smaller gathering in France might deliver.
Clinton, as she has in the past, appeared to leave the door
open to other nations arming Syrian rebels, something the United
States has itself rejected, though it is giving the opposition
communications and logistical assistance.
Washington and its Western allies have shown no desire to
intervene militarily or push for the sort of robust peacekeeping
force in Syria that might require 50,000 troops or more.
The Syria mission was negotiated by Annan, a former U.N.
secretary-general now acting as an envoy of the United Nations
and Arab League. Diplomats say Annan's main aim is to get a U.N.
mission on the ground backed by Syria's supporters Russia and
China, even if it is not big enough at first to do the job.