Jordan's national carrier stops flying over Syrian airspace

BRIEF-Cohen & Steers preliminary AUM of $58.5 bln as of March 31 2017
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management March 31, 2017
AMMAN, March 3 Jordan's national carrier Royal Jordanian has stopped flying over Syrian airspace for security reasons, the airline's head said on Sunday.
Syria is a major air and land transport hub for the Gulf and eastern Europe, and nearly two years of revolt there against President Bashar al-Assad has already severely hit multibillion dollar cargo routes from Turkey to the Gulf and vice versa.
The airline, a leading regional carrier, said the move would primarily affect Beirut, a major destination, with a route via Egyptian airspace and over the Mediterranean making a longer journey of its four daily flights.
"This move reflects the airline's commitment to the safety of passengers and security of operations, even though this procedure involves additional costs to the company," Amer Hadidi, President and CEO of Royal Jordanian told Reuters.
The airline stopped its regular flights to Damascus last year along with some other carriers.
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management March 31, 2017
SAO PAULO, April 10 Investor demand for shares in Brazilian airline Azul SA's initial public offering in São Paulo and New York surpassed the amount of stock on offer by five times, ahead of pricing later on Monday, three people with knowledge of the transaction said.
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage: