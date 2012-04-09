UPDATE 2-TV cameraman shot dead on Lebanon-Syria border

BEIRUT, April 9 Syrian soldiers shot dead a
cameraman working for Lebanon's Al-Jadeed television channel on
Monday near the border between the two countries, the television
channel said.
It said cameraman Ali Shaaban was on the Lebanese side of
the frontier, in the northern Lebanese region of Wadi Khaled,
when soldiers opened fire on a car carrying the Al-Jadeed crew.
Shaaban's colleague Hussein Khreiss said the shooting
occurred even though the crew had explained to the soldiers what
they were doing. "We told our Syrian brothers ... that we are
not military ... but they opened fire heavily on the car," the
channel's website quoted him as saying.
Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the
incident. "We deplore the shooting from the Syrian side on the
Lebanese media team, especially as this team was carrying out
its work inside Lebanese territory," he said.
Mikati said he would ask Syria to investigate the shooting
and ensure that those responsible were held to account.
Syrian state television quoted what it called a "media
source" as saying the incident occurred at the same time that
Syrian guards at a nearby border post had come under fire from a
"terrorist group".
Last month Lebanese residents said Syrian soldiers crossed
into Lebanon's Bekaa valley in pursuit of Syrian rebels, and
there have been several reports of cross-border shooting or
shelling which have wounded people inside Lebanon.